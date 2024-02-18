Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: 2022 edition

This photo is currently the lead photo on Wikipedia’s Wrigley Field page.

If you’d like to follow along with a larger version than what’s on the top of this page, click here.

Wikipedia says this photo was taken in 2022. That’s very recent! Should be easy!

However, there’s no view of the scoreboard and this is clearly before the gates open, as we see people waiting in the bleacher line. This would make it probably sometime around 11 a.m. The field is set up for BP, though the cage is not in place. There are some visiting players on the field who appear to be wearing red or maroon BP jerseys.

It’s a bright, sunny day and it’s clearly around the peak of summer, as we see trees in full bloom.

So there are some good clues, but the best one is the standings flags on the scoreboard. As we are looking at them, the NL East is on the left, the NL Central in the middle and the NL West on the left.

The standings as shown are:

East: Mets, Braves, Phillies, Marlins, Nationals

Central: Cardinals, Brewers, Pirates, Cubs, Reds

West: Padres, Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Giants, Rockies

There is one — and only one — date from 2022 that matches the standings going into a specific game at Wrigley Field. After the games of Thursday, June 16, 2022, the National League standings were exactly as shown above. The Padres led the Dodgers by half a game in the West; a week later they’d fall out of the top spot and eventually they would finish second, 22 games behind the Dodgers.

The Braves were Wrigley Field visitors on Friday, June 17, 2022. They do have red practice jerseys, so those are Braves players you see on the field.

The Cubs defeated the Braves 1-0 that afternoon. Keegan Thompson threw six shutout innings — wouldn’t that be nice to see in 2024! — and the game went scoreless into the bottom of the eighth. Jonathan Villar led off with a walk, went to second on a sacrifice bunt, stole third and scored on this sac fly by Christopher Morel [VIDEO].

Pretty close play at the plate, and the Cubs win one with some small ball. It was the Cubs’ only 1-0 win in 2022. They had two last year.

So the photo was taken around 11 a.m., Friday, June 17, 2022, as fans waited to get into Wrigley Field for an afternoon game.