 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ in the field

Typically acerbic #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. Important Cubs news as Spring Training games loom.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

The Blue Jays definitely don’t need Cody Bellinger anymore. They have The Vogelbach. Not only that, but they have Eduardo Escobar as well. The Cubs might have waited out the market for both Bellinger and Matt Chapman, but Christopher Morel is slated for third-sack time.

Rachel Folden has been promoted to Tennessee Smokies Hitting Coach. Nice.

The White Sox want a cool billion for a new park.

Yesterday’s Cub Tracks was the first article in my Google search. Now we’re talkin’.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.-

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...