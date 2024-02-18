Cub Tracks’ in the field

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

The Blue Jays definitely don’t need Cody Bellinger anymore. They have The Vogelbach. Not only that, but they have Eduardo Escobar as well. The Cubs might have waited out the market for both Bellinger and Matt Chapman, but Christopher Morel is slated for third-sack time.

Rachel Folden has been promoted to Tennessee Smokies Hitting Coach. Nice.

The White Sox want a cool billion for a new park.

Yesterday’s Cub Tracks was the first article in my Google search. Now we’re talkin’.

So here’s your latest Cody Bellinger update. Marc Malnati‘s wife Jeanne of Lou Malnati’s was just texting with Cody’s mother in Mexico. They’re friends. They offered pizza for life to sweeten the deal. If the Cubs aren’t stepping up enough Marc and his wife want to help. BTW, his… pic.twitter.com/UUGkpKPE7R — David Kaplan (@thekapman) February 17, 2024

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said the plan to start camp is for Christopher Morel to focus more on third base.



"Let's give him a chance to 3rd base. Let's give him some consistency at 3rd base, see where we're at roster-wise at some point in camp, and then go forward from there." — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) February 17, 2024

