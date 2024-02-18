Cub Tracks’ in the field

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.
The Blue Jays definitely don’t need Cody Bellinger anymore. They have The Vogelbach. Not only that, but they have Eduardo Escobar as well. The Cubs might have waited out the market for both Bellinger and Matt Chapman, but Christopher Morel is slated for third-sack time.
Rachel Folden has been promoted to Tennessee Smokies Hitting Coach. Nice.
The White Sox want a cool billion for a new park.
Yesterday’s Cub Tracks was the first article in my Google search. Now we’re talkin’.
So here’s your latest Cody Bellinger update. Marc Malnati‘s wife Jeanne of Lou Malnati’s was just texting with Cody’s mother in Mexico. They’re friends. They offered pizza for life to sweeten the deal. If the Cubs aren’t stepping up enough Marc and his wife want to help. BTW, his… pic.twitter.com/UUGkpKPE7R— David Kaplan (@thekapman) February 17, 2024
Cubs manager Craig Counsell said the plan to start camp is for Christopher Morel to focus more on third base.— Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) February 17, 2024
"Let's give him a chance to 3rd base. Let's give him some consistency at 3rd base, see where we're at roster-wise at some point in camp, and then go forward from there."
The Batter's Eye! The look of concentration on a hitter's face when they are focused on the pitch! @b_windy20 @ColeRoederer @CStrumpf Matt Shaw @cubs #Cubs #CubsProspects #ST2K24 pic.twitter.com/HCHeB2PkyE— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 17, 2024
The Batter's Eye - Part 2! Locked in on the pitch to determine location and rotation! @Cubs @pabloaliendo14 @JamesTriantos @haydnm35 #Cubs #CubsProspects #ST2K24 pic.twitter.com/oCmNSs8QRX— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 17, 2024
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): One of Rob Manfred’s final acts as Commissioner could be returning the All-Star Game to Wrigley Field. “That gives the Commissioner five years to cement his legacy...” Peter Marzano has more.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs still involved in free-agent market as spring training opens. “President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer tried to turn the conversation to the current roster, but the question of where Cody Bellinger will land still loomed.”
- MLB.com*: Craig Counsell talks Hoerner’s impact on Cubs, more. [VIDEO].
- Fox32*: New Cubs manager Craig Counsell brings optimism to Chicago. [VIDEO].
- Chris Kwiecinski (Fox32*): New Cubs manager Craig Counsell revels in a fresh start and his full-circle journey. “It was The Frances Xavier Warde School, the FXW Jaguars, located on South Desplaines Street in Chicago.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): What Cubs manager Craig Counsell sees in Justin Steele now that they’re on the same team. “Justin has a real confidence in what he’s doing right now,” Counsell said.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune*): Hèctor Neris gives the Chicago Cubs bullpen a needed veteran presence: ‘Guys are gravitating toward him’. “There’s so many things that young pitchers can learn from him for about a lot of different things,” Tommy Hottovy said.
- Jay Cohen (AP*): Edwards trying to make the Cubs again after helping the team win the 2016 World Series. “I walked in and the first thing I could say was, ‘Man, this is where it all started for me,’” he said Saturday. “To be back here in the Cubbie blue, it just feels amazing.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ Craig Counsell: Christopher Morel will begin spring training at third base. “Morel moved all over the field in his first two major-league seasons, but he’ll get more consistency to start camp.” Brett Taylor has more.
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Toronto Blue Jays’ latest signing is good news for the Chicago Cubs. “... it’s hard to envision a scenario where Toronto decides to keep up in a bidding war.”
