The Daily Belli watch: 4 days to the Cubs Spring Training opener

As I have previously in this series, I present to you this list, which is still accurate today though it was posted Saturday:

Today is February 17th. The following MLB players are still free agents:



Blake Snell

Cody Bellinger

Jordan Montgomery

Matt Chapman

J.D. Martinez

Tommy Pham

Gio Urshela

Michael A. Taylor

Hyun-Jin Ryu

Adam Duvall

Brandon Woodruff

Liam Hendriks



This isn’t good for baseball. — sky (@GonsolinRBW) February 17, 2024

A couple of things. First, the last two players on that list are injured and will miss most or all of 2024. Still, a team could sign them right now, immediately place them on the 60-day injured list and presumably give them a two-year deal that covers 2025. I wouldn’t mind the Cubs doing that with Brandon Woodruff. The Cubs’ new manager is certainly quite familiar with Woodruff.

The so-called “Boras Four” top that list — Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell.

Let’s talk about whether that’s good for baseball or not. One thing about it IS good for baseball — it gets people talking about the sport.

In other ways it’s not. Is it good for the players, who might be better served being with a team and getting into routine for the 2024 season right now? Arguably not.

The only way to “fix” this would likely be an NBA-style system where you have a salary cap and floor, possibly give teams a “super max” style of contract, or a “franchise tag” like NFL teams have, and none of this is possible under MLB’s current CBA. Would players go for a cap if there’s a floor? Debatable, and at least three years away.

Cody Bellinger is a good fit for the Cubs and they are a good fit for him. Friday, we looked at whether he’d be a fit for anyone else, and there are only a handful of “maybes.” Will the Cubs have a Dexter Fowler moment and surprise everyone by having Bellinger walk on to the practice field in street clothes after signing? Probably not, but it would be fun.

Scott Boras is probably holding out for contracts that would total $200 million for each of his “big four.” He’s probably not going to get that for any of them. It’s time to dial down the ask and get these guys signed.