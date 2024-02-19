 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Baseball history unpacked, February 19

A M-W-F digest, replete with #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB content, gathered from reputable sources. The seeds of today were planted yesterday.

By Duane Pesice
/ new
Leonys Martin
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs Birthdays: Jim Cosman, Miguel Batista,

Today in History:

  • 1574 - Spanish troops plunder Krommenie, Wormerveer & Jisp, Netherlands.
  • 1771 - French astronomer Charles Messier adds M46-M49 to his catalog (galactic clusters in Puppis & Hydra & galaxy in Virgo).
  • 1878 - Thomas Edison is granted a patent for his cylinder phonograph.
  • 1959 - USAF rocket-powered rail sled attains Mach 4.1 (4970 kph), NM.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid. We are trying to set the record as straight as possible. But it isn’t brain surgery.

Also, the ‘history’ segment is highly edited for space and interest. Of course a great many other things happened on those days. We try to follow up on the interesting or unfamiliar ones.

And everything is subject to editorial oui.

Thanks for reading.

In This Stream

Baseball history unpacked

View all 907 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...