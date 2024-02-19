Outside The Confines: College baseball is back

MLB Opening Day is still a ways away, but college baseball just finished their opening weekend.
I’d rather talk about actual baseball than all the hokum off the field. But we’ll get to that.
- Upsets were the rule on college baseball’s opening day.
- Michael Baumann has seven college programs to know this year. And one of them are the Iowa Hawkeyes.
- One of the college baseball players who went viral was Sacramento State’s Matt Masciangelo, who did something no player has ever done before. Masciangelo got hit by a pitch seven times in a doubleheader against Loyola Marymount.
- MLB dot com got an interview with Masciangelo.
- The other player who went viral was Parker Byrd of East Carolina, who became the first person to play Division 1 baseball with a prosthetic leg. Byrd lost his leg in a boating accident last summer. He walked in his first time up.
- Now on to the off-the-field stuff. Jeff Passan says that if commissioner Rob Manfred is going to step down in 2029, he has five years to accomplish something to be remembered for. Passan asks what does Manfred really want his legacy to be?
- Mike Axisa has five candidates to replace Manfred.
- Al has already posted an update on the White Sox and Athletics situation. But in the video below, Passan says the only thing the A’s are good at is incompetence and people in baseball are telling him that no one would be surprised if the move to Las Vegas falls apart [VIDEO].
- Here’s a written article on Passan’s comments.
- Gabe Lacques believes that the upcoming 2025 season (so the season after this one) could be transformative for the sport, for good or evil. He’s mostly referring to the television deals and the A’s situation.
- Gabe Lacques has more on the backlash against the new Nike/Fanatics uniforms.
- Molly Knight writes that she’s not one to get worked up about uniforms, but she explains why this time, these uniforms have her blood boiling. (My words, not hers. But she is upset.)
- One bit of news for those of you who hate alternate uniforms. They probably won’t be ready for the teams by Opening Day.
Latest Nike/MLB snafu, per @dgoold (although, personally, I'm fine with alternates being delayed, since I prefer home whites and road greys anyway):— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) February 18, 2024
Full story: https://t.co/hYX0v47WeA pic.twitter.com/UQzAirVtlH
- Darren Rovell weighs in.
Prediction: MLB is going to step in and stop production before Spring Training ends.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 17, 2024
How this many eyes missed here seems impossible. https://t.co/bXXpugiTGG
- Now on to what’s left of the Hot Stove. The Giants deal with DH Jorge Soler is official—three years and $42 million.
- Outfielder Randal Grichuk signed a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks. Grichuk is only guaranteed $2 million, but there are $3.5 million in incentives and a $6 million option of next year.
- The Phillies signed infielder Whit Merrifield to a one-year, $8 million deal.
- The Red Sox traded right-handed reliever John Schreiber to the Royals for pitching prospect David Sandlin.
- Ken Rosenthal notes all the moves Kansas City has made this winter has the team believing that they will be contenders in the weak AL Central. (The Athletic sub. req.) The projection systems think otherwise. Of course, they weren’t real high on the Royals in 2014 or 2015 either.
- Bob Nightengale reports that the Diamondbacks are confident they’ll be even better in 2024.
- Tom Verducci checks in with superagent Scott Boras, who is still content to let the “Boras five” wait things out.
- White Sox hurler Dylan Cease speaks with Bob Nightengale about the uncertainty he is dealing with in the face of all the trade rumors swirling around Cease.
- The Giants have one of their early-teens dynasty players back as infielder Pablo Sandoval signed a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training. Just in time of Kung Fu Panda 4. Are we sure this isn’t some sort of commercial tie-in?
- Brian Murphy have the 16 most-interesting non-roster invites this spring
- Padres manager Mike Shildt announced that Xander Bogaerts will be moving to second base while Gold Glover Ha-Seong Kim will play shortstop.
- Bryce Harper says he’s good with being the Phillies’ full-time first baseman from now on. Harper would also like a contract extension, as his current deal runs out after the 2031 season.
- Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has made it clear that he wants to bat third in 2024.
- New Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been impressive in camp so far.
- First baseman Pete Alonso said he has envisioned being a “lifetime Met.”
- But right now, Alonso is on Anthony Castrovince’s list of the best free agents next winter at each position.
- Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman have ten things to watch out for in Spring Training. Othr than foul balls, of course.
- Bradford Doolittle has the ESPN predictions of how many games each team will win this year. (ESPN+ sub. req.) The Cubs are at 82.2 wins. If they sign all four of Scott Boras’ top free agents, that number jumps to 87.6.
- Who will win a batting title this year?
- David Adler has the nastiest pitch for each team. Shõta Imanaga’s four-seamer is his pick for the Cubs.
- And finally, Christina De Nicola reports that Marlins reliever Trevor Rogers found a new hobby of building LEGO sets while missing most of last season rehabbing. Rogers found building LEGOs was great for his mental health as he recovered.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.
