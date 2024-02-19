Outside The Confines: College baseball is back

MLB Opening Day is still a ways away, but college baseball just finished their opening weekend.

I’d rather talk about actual baseball than all the hokum off the field. But we’ll get to that.

Latest Nike/MLB snafu, per @dgoold (although, personally, I'm fine with alternates being delayed, since I prefer home whites and road greys anyway):



Full story: https://t.co/hYX0v47WeA pic.twitter.com/UQzAirVtlH — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) February 18, 2024

Darren Rovell weighs in.

Prediction: MLB is going to step in and stop production before Spring Training ends.



How this many eyes missed here seems impossible. https://t.co/bXXpugiTGG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 17, 2024

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.