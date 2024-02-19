The Cubs have their first full-squad spring workout

MESA, Arizona — It’s convenient for the Cubs’ first full-squad spring workout to fall on Presidents Day, as it often does, because that allows families with school-age kids to take in some up close and personal practice from their favorite players.

That was the scene on the back fields in Mesa Monday afternoon as the full squad went through the usual drills.

I’ve written about the new Nike MLB jerseys and how many players and fans don’t like them, but honestly I wish they’d wear them on the practice fields because there are a lot of players who aren’t immediately recognizable. The only players I saw wearing jerseys were Hayden Wesneski, Mark Leiter Jr. and Julian Merryweather, though there could have been others.

One player who’s already a fan favorite stopped to sign autographs, as shown above — Christopher Morel. Team owner Tom Ricketts also stopped by the back fields to talk with and take photos with fans.

There were LOTS of Japanese photographers at practice to cover Shōta Imanaga:

And, here’s Imanaga taking part in a fielding drill:

Here are more of those pitcher fielding practice (PFP) drills:

And here are some brief batting practice videos.

Yan Gomes:

Christopher Morel:

Just so this article isn’t completely bereft of Cody Bellinger content, at the very end of the Morel video, you can hear someone in the background yell, “Where’s Bellinger?”

Seiya Suzuki:

Dansby Swanson:

Practices will continue all week, up until the first game on Friday. If you scan this QR code, you’ll find the practice schedule for each day.