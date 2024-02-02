Baseball history unpacked, February 2

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1876 - The National League is formed in New York City at the instigation of William Hulbert, owner of the Chicago White Stockings, in reaction to the lack of central direction in the fledgling National Association. The new circuit will field eight teams in its inaugural season and will become the blueprint for professional team sports in North America. (2)
- 1925 - The N.L. inaugurates its Golden Jubilee Year by holding its spring meeting in the same room of New York’s Broadway Central Hotel where the league was founded on February 2, 1876. (1)
- 1930 - The New York Yankees waive shortstop Leo Durocher, who batted only .246 in 1929. The future Hall of Fame manager will eventually sign with the Cincinnati Reds. (2)
- 1936 - The Baseball Writers Association of America announces the results of the first Hall of Fame vote. Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, Christy Mathewson and Honus Wagner comprise the inaugural class of Hall of Fame members. Several other stars like Cy Young fail to make the grade, but will enter the Hall in later elections. (2)
- 1943 - After experimenting with a vest worn over knit jerseys, the Cubs return to conventional baggy flannels for 1943. The outfitting change saves the organization $2,000 on the cost of uniforms. (1)
- 1989 - Former All-Star first baseman Bill White is elected president of the National League. White succeeds Chub Feeney, becoming the first African-American to be named president of either league and the highest-ranking black executive in the four major sports. (1,2)
- 2005 - The trade that sent Sammy Sosa to the Baltimore Orioles from the Chicago Cubs is finalized after Commissioner Bud Selig approves the deal and the slugger passes his physical. Chicago receives second baseman Jerry Hairston, Jr. and two minor leaguers, then signs Jeromy Burnitz as a free agent to replace Sosa in right field. (2)
- 2018 - Frustration over the slow pace of free agent signings continues, which some observers think is a sign of a return of collusion. The latest salvo in the ongoing war of words comes from agent Brodie Van Wagenen, who claims that players may decide to boycott the start of spring training if things do not improve quickly. (2)
Cubs Birthdays: Orval Overall, Sheldon Jones, Ted Tappe, Warren Brusstar, Pat Tabler, Paul Kilgus, Ronny Cedeño, Scott Maine, Dan Winkler*. Also notable: Red Schoendienst HOF.
Today in History:
- 1536 - Pedro de Mendoza founds Argentine city of Buenos Aires.
- 1653 - New Amsterdam becomes a city, later renamed New York City.
- 1709 - British sailor Alexander Selkirk is rescued by William Dampier after being marooned on a desert island for five years, his story inspires “Robinson Crusoe.”
- 1887 - First Groundhog Day observed at Gobbler’s Knob, Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.
