The Daily Belli watch: 21 days to the Cubs Spring Training opener

There’s some big news from one of the Cubs’ NL Central rivals, a trade that happened late Thursday:
Baltimore receives: RHP Corbin Burnes
Milwaukee receives: IF Joey Ortiz, LHP D.L. Hall and the 34th pick in the 2024 draft
While Joey Ortiz and D.L. Hall are good, likely MLB-ready prospects, at least at this time they don’t add up to what Corbin Burnes gave the Brewers. Since the end of the 2023 season, pitchers who made 64 starts for Milwaukee are gone from their team — Burnes and Adrian Houser by trade, and Brandon Woodruff, who will miss most if not all of the 2024 season with injuries.
What does this mean for the Cubs? It should mean that Jed Hoyer should make every effort to re-sign Cody Bellinger, because it seems clear that the Brewers are in a rebuild. The division is there for the taking, Jed. Take it.
Meanwhile, three weeks from today, a team wearing Cubs uniforms will take the field at Sloan Park against a team wearing White Sox uniforms in the 2024 spring opener. I use that terminology because, well, a lot of the guys who will be playing this year for MLB teams won’t play in the first spring game, or will play only a few innings.
Hopefully, Cody Bellinger will be one of those Cubs players.
As always, we await developments.
Here is today’s song selection.
The waiting is the hardest part
Every day you see one more card
You take it on faith, you take it to the heart
The waiting is the hardest part
Indeed, Tom Petty. Indeed.
Poll
It’s Friday, so here’s a new poll. When will the Cubs sign Cody Bellinger?
5%
Today!
19%
Next week
36%
After next week but by the end of February
4%
March
34%
They won’t — he’ll sign with a different team
