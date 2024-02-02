 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: The Orioles finally did something

And it was something big.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles have had a relatively quiet offseason thus far, but it seemed like they were waiting until we were on the cusp of spring training, but now they’ve decided to make some bold moves and oh boy are those moves BOLD.

For starters, they traded two MLB-ready prospects to the Milwaukee Brewers in return for former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. It sets up their rotation for success, especially coming off of their wonderfully surprising 2023 year.

The next big move is that, SURPRISE, they’re selling the team! The Angelos family has sold the club to an investment group headed by David Rubenstein, and including investors whose names will be very familiar to MLB fans, like Cal Ripken Jr. The team sold for over $1.7 billion, which some experts are suggesting was a bargain.

The O’s really said “we’re waiting for our moment” in terms of making a splash.

Here are some notes on the trade (and the sale):

Now let’s get on to today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...