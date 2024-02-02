Outside The Confines: The Orioles finally did something

The Baltimore Orioles have had a relatively quiet offseason thus far, but it seemed like they were waiting until we were on the cusp of spring training, but now they’ve decided to make some bold moves and oh boy are those moves BOLD.
For starters, they traded two MLB-ready prospects to the Milwaukee Brewers in return for former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. It sets up their rotation for success, especially coming off of their wonderfully surprising 2023 year.
The next big move is that, SURPRISE, they’re selling the team! The Angelos family has sold the club to an investment group headed by David Rubenstein, and including investors whose names will be very familiar to MLB fans, like Cal Ripken Jr. The team sold for over $1.7 billion, which some experts are suggesting was a bargain.
The O’s really said “we’re waiting for our moment” in terms of making a splash.
Here are some notes on the trade (and the sale):
- Jake Rill looks at all the moving parts that sent Burnes to the O’s.
- Adam McCalvy assesses the pieces that the Brewers received in return.
- Ken Rosenthal and Brittany Ghiroli look at the expert valuation of the O’s. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Daniel Chavkin breaks down some of the well-known investors who are a part of the Orioles purchasing group.
- Brittany Ghiroli thinks the Nationals need to take a page from the Orioles book and make a decision already. (The Athletic subscription required.)
Now let’s get on to today’s links!
- Davy Andrews assesses umpire accuracy these days.
- MLB and the clubs have banded together to help replace the stolen Jackie Robinson statue that was later found vandalized. Story by Brian Murphy.
- Michael Baumann would like weirder contract terms please and thank you.
- Sam Blum spotlights Mark Kotsay, who might have the hardest job in baseball. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Joe Kelly challenges kids to a dance battle and it’s delightful. Story by Brian Murphy.
- Bold predictions for the 2024 MLB season. (ESPN)
- Big week for classic baseball birthdays.
Three different Hall of Famers have January 31st birthdays— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) January 31, 2024
Jackie Robinson: 1919
Ernie Banks: 1931
Nolan Ryan: 1947 pic.twitter.com/GEsXLTJRQn
- Davy Andrews rates the names of MLB’s proprietary databases.
- Who are the top ten players at each position? (MLB)
- Evan Drellich explains how Amazon might be able to save the Bally RSNs. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Vlad Jr. is heading to the cover of MLB The Show ‘24. Story by David Adler.
- Jazz Chisholm lost his arbitration case... on his birthday. (AP)
- Thomas Harrigan and David Adler offer up one key number to pay attention to for every team this year.
- Tom Verducci looks at some current MLBers who are likely heading for the Hall of Fame.
- Kiley McDaniel looks at some famous offspring who are on the top 100 prospects list.
- Portland is really pushing to be a baseball town.
#MLBtoPDX pic.twitter.com/j7KTptcfAP— Portland Diamond Project (@PDXDiamondProj) January 31, 2024
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...