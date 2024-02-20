The 2024 Cubs by the numbers

As I do here every spring, I present to you a full numerical roster of all the players and coaches in Cubs spring camp. Also included are the Cubs’ retired numbers, so you can see the full numerical progression. There are 59 players in camp, the 40-man roster plus 19 non-roster invitees.

A few notes:

I had hoped to run this earlier in February, but a couple of things led me to push this back. First, I had hoped I’d be able to have Cody Bellinger in this list — still waiting. And, the roster list I received from the Cubs in early February was missing a few players’ numbers. These had to be obtained in person at workouts. Many thanks to BCBer Steve Sher for passing along several numbers that had been missing.

The Cubs made a couple of signings late Monday, David Peralta and Dom Smith, and neither has a number assigned yet.

As he mentioned in his introductory presser last month, Shōto Imanaga is taking No. 18 to honor 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist. (It should also be noted that No. 18 is a special number to many players in Japan.)

The Cubs have still not re-issued No. 9, No. 17 or No. 44, worn by Javier Báez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo during the World Series run, since those three players were traded away in 2021. I’m guessing those will remain un-issued until those players retire. (And no, none of them is worthy of retirement.) Jon Lester’s (and Kerry Wood’s) No. 34 has also not been re-issued since he left after 2020.

The Cubs have also not issued Joe Maddon’s No. 70 since he departed after 2019, and David Ross’ No. 3 has not been re-issued for 2024. I suspect those two will also be left open for a while. Personally, I would hope the Cubs consider retiring Maddon’s number, as the manager who finally broke the World Series drought, especially if he makes the Hall of Fame. Even with only five years managing the Cubs, Maddon is fifth on the all-time franchise wins list with 471, and his winning percentage of .581 is second only to Frank Chance (.624) among all Cubs managers in the Modern Era.

Lastly, I’d like to take a moment for a bit of self-promotion, if you’ll indulge me. If you still don’t have the latest edition of “Cubs By The Numbers” (complete through 2015 but still full of fun stories!), here’s your link to buy one!

Here’s the entire list of players and coaches in camp (along with retired numbers). Non-roster players in italics.

1 Nick Madrigal

2 Nico Hoerner

4 Alexander Canario

5 Christopher Morel

6 Miguel Amaya

7 Dansby Swanson

8 Ian Happ

10 Ron Santo (retired)

11 Drew Smyly

13 David Bote

14 Ernie Banks (retired)

15 Yan Gomes

16 Patrick Wisdom

18 Shōta Imanaga

19 Hayden Wesneski

20 Miles Mastrobuoni

21 Ethan Roberts

22 Matt Mervis

23 Ryne Sandberg (retired)

25 Yency Almonte

26 Billy Williams (retired)

27 Seiya Suzuki

28 Kyle Hendricks

29 Michael Busch

30 Craig Counsell (manager)

31 Fergie Jenkins/Greg Maddux (retired)

32 Jorge Alfaro

33 Willie Harris (third base coach)

35 Justin Steele

36 Jordan Wicks

38 Mark Leiter Jr.

39 Brad Wieck

40 Mike Tauchman

42 Jackie Robinson (retired by MLB)

43 Luke Little

45 Caleb Kilian

46 Thomas Pannone

48 Daniel Palencia

49 Richard Lovelady

50 Jameson Taillon

51 Hector Neris

52 Pete Crow-Armstrong

53 Daniel Moskos (assistant pitching coach)

54 Colten Brewer

55 Mike Napoli (first base coach)

57 Joe Hudson

58 Carl Edwards Jr.

62 Edwin Escobar

63 Juan Cabreja (staff assistant)

66 Julian Merryweather

67 Bryce Windham

68 Tommy Hottovy (pitching coach)

71 Keegan Thompson

72 Javier Assad

73 Adbert Alzolay

74 Jose Cuas

75 Luis Vázquez

76 Dustin Kelly (hitting coach)

77 Matt Shaw

78 Owen Caissie

79 Darren Holmes (bullpen coach)

80 John Mallee (assistant hitting coach)

81 Mark Strittmatter (major league field coordinator)

82 Michael Arias

83 Sam McWilliams

84 Ryan Flaherty (bench coach)

85 Garrett Lloyd (bullpen catcher)

86 Ben Brown

87 Porter Hodge

88 Kevin Alcántara

89 Pablo Aliendo

90 Jonathan Mota (staff assistant)

91 Chris Clarke

92 Bailey Horn

93 Riley Thompson

94 Brennen Davis

95 Cam Sanders

96 Jim Adduci (assistant hitting coach, game planning)

97 Alex Smith (data development and process)

98 Chase Strumpf