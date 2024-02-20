Cub Tracks can ‘C’ it coming

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.
Cross Brandon Woodruff off your list. He’s going to recuperate with the Brewers. Tom Ricketts said some words the other day. We have reactions.
My think is that Matt Mervis is going to be the main DH if the Christopher Morel Experiment takes off. The Cubs are awfully right-handed and Mervis has already mashed Triple-A flat. If not, he’ll likely be moving on.
*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Trust us, you’re not gonna want to miss this. #YouHaveToSeeIt pic.twitter.com/jherqIibN8— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 19, 2024
Christopher Morel to the gap in right-center #Cubs pic.twitter.com/KwMpPCbKLk— Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) February 18, 2024
Christopher Morel talks third base #Cubs ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DUfBV2EE3g— Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) February 18, 2024
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/Nu0s7P3FVD— jc (@jc12405331) February 19, 2024
More good Cubs stuff:
The Setup Man. Cubs Baseball Channel.
- Chicago Tribune*: Photos: Inside Cubs spring training camp.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune*): Chicago baseball report: Cactus League games open Friday with White Sox at Cubs — and the latest from both camps. “Sunny skies, the crack of the bat and mitts popping — all signs baseball is back.” Andy Martinez has more.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune*): Motivational speaking isn’t Craig Counsell’s thing, but he’s ready to deliver his message to Chicago Cubs players. “I wouldn’t describe it as that,” Counsell said of a motivational speech. “Yeah, I’m going to talk.”
- Jesse Rogers (ESPN*): Why Cubs are confident even without an MLB free agent splash. “We have a lot of young players and some young veteran players that I think have a chance to take real steps forward,” Jed Hoyer said last week.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): What we’re hearing about the Cubs while waiting for a big move. “We’re not filming a movie,” Counsell said.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Jason Kanzler joins ‘awesome situation’ with Cubs. “Kanzler joins the Cubs at a time when the club boasts one of the top farm systems in baseball...”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Justin Steele ready to meet expectations as Cubs ace. “I feel like everybody knows at this point what I’m doing,” Steele said.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Ready to roll in ‘24, Hendricks ‘back to who I wanted to be. “I’m still executing my pitches, but my stuff is increasing,” Hendricks said on Sunday.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune*): How Driveline Baseball and a new splitter could help Chicago Cubs lefty Drew Smyly re-establish himself as a starter. “I deserved to get kicked out of the rotation,” Smyly told the Tribune on Sunday.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Chicago Cubs sign right-handed pitcher JC Coronado out of Independent Ball. “A minor league deal...”
- Scott Gregor (Daily Herald*): Cubs solid at catcher with Gomes, Amaya. “I really liked that pairing at the end of the year,” Hoyer said.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Tom Ricketts says ‘not much we can do’ in Cody Bellinger situation. “... the gap is simply so wide that everyone involved knows it’s not worth trying to build a bridge yet.” Brett Taylor has more. Maddie Lee is in on it. Jesse Rogers has some.
- Paul Lukas (Uni-Watch*): Cubs removing trademark symbol from jersey logo. “Even though we’re better off without it, a certain part of me will miss it.”
- Dave McCann (Deseret News*): Cubs, Cougars and the comforting, enduring magic of baseball. “The BYU baseball team shared the Cubs’ Spring Training facility in Mesa as the Cougars returned to the diamond last weekend.”
Food for Thought:
Did food taste better 50 years ago? https://t.co/vtNsR5tynf— Popular Science (@PopSci) February 18, 2024
When OSIRIS-REx's canister returned to Earth last fall, scientists were eager to study samples from the asteroid Bennu. But, two stuck screws prevented full access to the canister. Now, it is finally open, NASA confirmed February 15.https://t.co/Uz38QMrPsA— Science News (@ScienceNews) February 19, 2024
The Palm Jumeirah Is The World's Largest Archipelago Of Artificial Islandshttps://t.co/eGaJPNwEFu— IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 19, 2024
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.-
Loading comments...