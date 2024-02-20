 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks can ‘C’ it coming

Typically acerbic #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. I can ‘C’ for miles and miles in the clear Arizona air.

By Duane Pesice
MLB: Chicago Cubs-Workouts Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

Cross Brandon Woodruff off your list. He’s going to recuperate with the Brewers. Tom Ricketts said some words the other day. We have reactions.

My think is that Matt Mervis is going to be the main DH if the Christopher Morel Experiment takes off. The Cubs are awfully right-handed and Mervis has already mashed Triple-A flat. If not, he’ll likely be moving on.

Food for Thought:

