BCB After Dark: Minor moves with major impact?

It’s another Monday night here at BCB After Dark: the coolest club for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. We are so glad that you stopped by. New faces or old friends, everyone is welcome here. Please come on in and grab a table. There’s no cover charge. Bring your own beverage. We’ll waive the corkage fee.

BCB After Dark is the place for you to talk baseball, music, movies, or anything else you need to get off your chest, as long as it is within the rules of the site. The late-nighters are encouraged to get the party started, but everyone else is invited to join in as you wake up the next morning and into the afternoon.

Last week I asked you who was the Cubs’ biggest threat for a division title in 2024. Old rivalries die hard and 51 percent of you picked the Cardinals, whom, we should point out, won 71 games last year. But hey, they’re the Cards. Another 37 percent of you picked the Reds, who would have been my choice.

Also, I said that the Brewers still had Brandon Woodruff hanging around, even if he was injured and not expected to pitch in 2024. Some of you pointed out that the Brewers had non-tendered Woodruff and he was no longer with the team. Turns out, I was just early as Woodruff re-signed with Milwaukee. I had sources telling me that it was a done deal and I mistakenly let the cat out ot the bag early. Yep, that’s my story and I’m sticking with it. You can’t prove me wrong. Yes, my sources are absolutely real and I didn’t just make that up now to cover my tracks after the fact.

I know I just featured saxophonist Joshua Redman a few weeks ago, but he’s got a new album out and he’s kind of everywhere at the moment. Plus, he’s got a brand new one of those NPR Tiny Desk concerts out there.

Redman does three songs—”Chicago Blues”, “Streets of Philadelphia” and “After Minneapolis.” Gabrielle Cavassa is on vocals, Paul Cornish on piano, Philip Norris on double bass and Nazir Ebo on drums.

You voted in the BCB Winter Western Classic and you picked our number-one seed The Searchers over our number-four seed, Red River by a vote of 65 percent to 35 percent. It’s the first of our two semifinals between films directed by John Ford and films directed by Howard Hawks. I also call this one the “dark” semifinal because John Wayne is the villain (or at least an antihero) in both of these movies.

Our other semi is a rematch, featuring the John Ford-directed Stagecoach (1939) against the Howard Hawks-directed Rio Bravo (1959). This is the “light” matchup as Wayne is the hero in both films. OK, the Ringo Kid in Stagecoach is an outlaw who has busted out of prison, but the film makes clear that his crimes were done in a righteous cause. I don’t think anyone would say Ringo behaved anything other than heroically in Stagecoach.

As always, I’m not writing a new essay here. But I’ll reprint what I wrote before and add a few words so that you don’t feel you’re getting cheated.

Stagecoach. #7 seed. Directed by John Ford. Starring Claire Trevor, John Wayne, Andy Devine, John Carradine, Thomas Mitchell, Louise Platt, George Bancroft, Donald Meek, Berton Churchill.

That’s a big and talented cast. Devine, Carradine and Mitchell were three of the greatest character actors of their time. Ford fought hard to cast Wayne, who was a star of B-movie Westerns at the time. He won the fight, but had to concede top billing the more famous Trevor, who was coming off an Oscar nomination for Dead End.

As I said last time, I dinged Stagecoach a few spots in the rankings for its portrayal of the Apache, which is pretty abysmal (but also admittedly thrilling). Later in his career, Ford would come to regret the way he portrayed Native Americans in his early films.

Also, I’m not sure anyone had done the “hooker with a heart of gold” in Hollywood before Stagecoach. At least not many. It was a trope in literature well before then, but Hollywood kind of shied away from it. Certainly Stagecoach popularized it for the Western to the point where it quickly became a cliché.

I feel like I have Stagecoach is seeded too low here, because I think it’s close to a perfect movie. It may seem somewhat cliché at times, but that’s only because so many films made since have copied its setup. There were a ton of Westerns made before Stagecoach, but by the 1930s, they were all cheap B-movies made mostly for Saturday afternoon matinees for children with a dime to spend. John Wayne starred in a lot of them. Ford wanted to make a Western with a big budget that adults could enjoy, like he had done in the silent era. He also insisted upon casting Wayne, whom he thought had star potential. The studios wanted a bigger name (Gary Cooper was suggested), but Ford said it was Wayne or no one. Eventually producer Walter Wanger relented, but the better-known Claire Trevor had to get top billing and a much bigger salary. The success of Stagecoach (and a few other films) kicked off a Western craze in the US that would last until the early-seventies. Stagecoach is an “Ark Film,” which is a term that means you take a bunch of random people with little in common and throw them together in a situation where they are stuck with each other. You’ve seen other films or TV shows that have used this concept. Stagecoach, naturally enough, is about the dangerous passage of a stagecoach through hostile Apache territory, with Geronimo on the warpath. There are nine people on the stagecoach, and they all have their own story. Buck (Devine) is the good-hearted but somewhat bumbling stage driver. When the town gets the message that the Ringo Kid (Wayne) has escaped from prison, Marshal Curley (George Bancroft) decides to ride shotgun—both to protect the stage from the Apache and to bring Ringo, for whom he has a soft spot, back to prison alive. The passengers are diverse as well. Lucy Mallory (Louise Platt), is a pregnant and aristocratic Southern lady who is determined to be with her cavalry officer husband when she gives birth. A shifty gambler of poor reputation named Hatfield (John Carradine), recognizes Lucy as the daughter of the man he served under in the Confederate army. He decides to go on the stage to protect her. Two people have no choice but to get on the stage as they are being kicked out of town. Dallas (Trevor) is the stereotypical “hooker with a heart of gold” who has been run out of town by the local Decency League, as has Doc Boone (Thomas Mitchell). While Doc Boone is an actual doctor, his alcoholism has turned him into an undesirable as the town drunk. Gatewood (Burton Churchill) is the local banker who gets on the stagecoach because he’s been embezzling funds and is trying to get out of town before the law catches up to him. Finally, there is Peacock (The aptly-named Donald Meek), a timid whiskey salesman from Kansas City, Kansas. Doc Boone naturally wants to sit next to him. Shortly after the stage leaves, the group runs into the Ringo Kid in one of the greatest entrances in the history of film. (Video) Wayne flags down the stage and twirls his rifle with Monument Valley serving as the backdrop; the camera moving in for a closeup. Curley arrests Ringo but he knows that they’ll need another gun to get through Apache territory and Ringo gives him his word that he’ll surrender when this is all over. But Ringo is also heading to their final destination, Lordsburg, to have a final showdown with the three Plummer brothers who killed his kid brother. Ringo is not expecting to survive long enough to go to prison. Ringo is an outlaw and a killer, but a good-natured one that we’re supposed to root for. That seems old hat today, but it was revolutionary in 1939. Everyone in the stage has their own agenda and point of view. Ringo and Doc Boone are the only ones to treat Dallas with any respect at first, but she earns the respect and friendship of the very proper Lucy along the way. Lucy gives birth along the route, and Doc Boone has to sober up enough to deliver the baby. Of course, Dallas and Ringo fall in love. Dallas, as a “fallen woman,” doesn’t feel worthy of Ringo’s love. Ringo says he knows all he needs to know about Dallas and the rest doesn’t matter. Dallas begs Ringo to run—away from certain death at the hands of the Plummer brothers and away from Curley taking him back to prison. The best scene in the film is also the most problematic—an incredibly thrilling Apache attack upon the stagecoach. (Video) It’s basically Mad Max: Fury Road 75 years earlier. Yes, the Apache are unthinking and bloodthirsty savages, but the attack is so well-filmed that you don’t really think about that stuff. And we have to give a special credit to someone who wasn’t credited in the film, legendary stuntman Yakima Canutt. The stunts in Stagecoach are thrilling and have been imitated, but never topped, in many films over the years since. One of the reasons the stunts are so terrific is that it’s amazing what you can do if you really don’t care if horses or stuntmen live or die. But Canutt was a master at planning a stunt and even though they were very dangerous, if everything went right, he’d get out of it alive. Ford had to get it all in one take because Canutt wasn’t doing it again. Almost thirty years later, Canutt got an honorary Academy Award, the only stuntman to ever get an Oscar.

Here’s the original trailer for Stagecoach.

I’ll add that Stagecoach was re-made in 1966 with Ann-Margret in the Claire Trevor role, Red Buttons in the Donald Meek role, Mike Connors in the John Carradine role, Alex Cord in the John Wayne role, Bing Crosby in the Thomas Mitchell role, Van Heflin in the George Bancroft role, Bob Cummings in the Berton Churchill role, Slim Pickins in the Andy Devine role and Stefanie Powers in the Louise Platt role. It’s not bad, but it can’t hold a candle to the original.

Rio Bravo (1962). #22 seed. Directed by Howard Hawks. Starring John Wayne, Dean Martin, Ricky Nelson and Angie Dickinson.

Director Howard Hawks hated High Noon. He didn’t think that a good sheriff would go around asking for help, nor did he think that the townspeople would refuse to help him. He also didn’t like the idea that Gary Cooper had to be bailed out by Grace Kelly. Nor did he like 3:10 to Yuma. He called the mind games played by Glenn Ford’s character in that film to be “a lot of nonsense.” So he set out to make a Western the way he felt should be done with heroes that acted the way that heroes were supposed to act. If being a rejoinder to High Noon was the target of Rio Bravo, I think Hawks missed the bullseye. But fortunately, what he made was a terrifically-entertaining Western. Rio Bravo doesn’t ask a lot of questions of its audience, but it does deliver action and a lot of fun characters that you want to spend time with. Dean Martin plays Dude, the town drunk who wanders into a bar, where he’s taunted by Joe Burdette (Claude Akins), who tosses a silver dollar into a spittoon. When Dude tries to reach in and get the dollar, Sheriff John T. Chance (Wayne) kicks over the spittoon, starting a fight with Dude. After Dude flattens the surprised sheriff, Joe Burdette starts to beat up Dude. An unarmed bar patron (an uncredited Bing Russell, Kurt’s dad) tries to protect Dude and Joe shoots him dead. The sheriff, now recovered, arrests Joe Burdette for murder, since the dead man wasn’t armed. Joe’s brother is the leader of the outlaw gang outside of town and has every intention of breaking his brother out of jail before the federal marshals can arrive to take him away to face justice. The sheriff only has the drunk Dude (who it turns out had been a deputy) and the elderly, one-legged and trigger-happy Stumpy (Walter Brennan), who, befitting his name, doesn’t move very well. An old friend of Chance’s, Pat Wheeler (Ward Bond), arrives into town with a wagon train full of supplies and dynamite, heading for parts farther west. Wheeler stays and town and offers to help, but Chance tells him it’s too dangerous. Wheeler also recommends his new employee, Colorado (Ricky Nelson), whom Wheeler says is the best. Chance thinks Colorado is good enough to be of use, but Colorado isn’t interested in sticking his neck out to help a town he’s just passing through. But when the Burdette gang find out that Wheeler is trying to put together a posse to help the sheriff protect Joe Burdette, they assassinate him. After that, Colorado decides he wants to help to avenge his former boss. There’s one more member of this “gang” of heroes, a gambler who passes through town who goes by the name of Feathers (Dickinson). Chance wants to run Feathers out of town, but she decides to stay out of curiosity and because she’s got a thing for Chance, naturally. So that’s our gang. A tough and wizened sheriff, a once-great deputy trying hard to sober up, a goofy, one-legged old man and a beautiful young card shark. Will they be able to hold out against the outlaws for six days until the marshals arrive? You probably know the answer to that already, but the fun is in seeing this ragtag band come together and what they have to do to accomplish their mission. As I wrote above, Wayne had a tendency to just be “John Wayne” on screen during this period of his career. But luckily, that really works here. This isn’t a character dealing with past trauma or struggling with a moral dilemma. This is just a heroic sheriff who cares about his town and the good people in it. Martin has no trouble playing a drunk and he even rises to the occasion when he has to play the sobered-up hero. Nelson was the big teen idol at the time, but he could act well enough to handle this part. And Hawks make sure there’s a scene where the gang bides the time waiting for trouble to arrive by having both Martin and Nelson sing. We wouldn’t have it any other way. But Angie Dickinson, in her first big role, steals the show despite not having a whole heck of a lot to do. Howard Hawks had a type of woman he wanted in his films—smart, fast-talking, witty, capable, but ultimately deferential to men. The “Hawksian Woman” is a well-known film archetype, best exemplified by Lauren Bacall. But Dickinson is the next-best thing to Bacall in Rio Bravo. She was 27 when she made this picture and looked even younger, but she gives the 51-year-old Wayne more than he gives her. Wayne will enter a scene and start yelling at her, but very quickly he gets this look on his face where he knows he’s not going to win this. The two even manage to make the romance between them seem somewhat believable. The screenplay by Jules Furthman and Leigh Brackett deserves some special attention for the smart dialog and the way it keeps a 141 minute film moving along without any drab spots. Star Wars fans should recognize Brackett, as she wrote the first draft of The Empire Strikes Back, finishing just days before dying of cancer. Rio Bravo was shot in Technicolor, and recent restorations make it look great, But this film is mostly interiors and town streets, so don’t come looking for some glorious vistas of the American West. Hawks loved Rio Bravo so much that he basically remade it twice with John Wayne—El Dorado (1966) and Rio Lobo (1970). But the original is best. John Carpenter did a modern remake in Assault on Precinct 13 (1976).

I’ll add that none of those remakes are as good as the original in this case as well.

I also mentioned in the comments during an earlier vote that I watched a video with Dickinson, who is still with us, talking about Rio Bravo with TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz. When he read a review of her performance that compared her to Bacall, Dickinson just went “Woah” in amazement.

Here’s the trailer for Rio Bravo.

Now it’s time to vote. Rio Bravo has pulled off three upsets already. Can it make it four and advance to the finals?

Poll Stagecoach or Rio Bravo Stagecoach

Rio Bravo vote view results 43% Stagecoach (18 votes)

56% Rio Bravo (23 votes) 41 votes total Vote Now

You have until Wednesday to vote. Then, the winner of this contest will face off against The Searchers for the title of the BCB Winter Western Classic champion.

Welcome back to everyone who skips the music and movies.

The Cubs made two signings today, agreeing to terms with outfielder David Peralta and first baseman Dom Smith. Both signings were minor league deals. Peralta has an invitation to Spring Training. Smith is currently injured after hamate bone surgery, but is expected to be ready to go by the end of Spring Training. Both of them are also left-handed position players, and we know the Cubs are looking for help from the left side.

Some people on social media are losing their freakin’ minds over these two deals, which is a big reason to stay off of social media. These are minor league deals for depth, nothing more. These deals are not going to keep the Cubs from signing a major free agent. They are not designed to “send a message” to agent Scott Boras that the Cubs can get along fine without his clients. It’s the same kind of depth move that the Cubs make every spring. They are what I like to call “In case of emergency, break glass” type of players. They are players who can step in and provide replacement-level production in an emergency. To underline that, Fangraphs rated both players at a 0.1 WAR for last season. Baseball Reference was more generous, giving Peralta a 0.6 and Smith a 0.9.

Peralta, 36, was a solid starting outfielder for the Diamondbacks back in the mid-to-late teens, but has settled into a fourth outfielder role since then. But he played 133 games for the Dodgers last season and was actually their starting left fielder, if you go by number of games played there. He was the left-handed side of a platoon with Chris Taylor. Peralta had 422 plate appearances last year and only 36 of them were against left-handed pitching.

Peralta’s production in left field last year was modest. He hit .259/.294/.381 with 25 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. If his production was better, he wouldn’t be signing a minor league deal. (The same goes for Smith.) The year before in Arizona and Tampa Bay, Peralta put up a .731 OPS and a 1.7 WAR, which is quite nice. Of course, at Peralta’s age, it’s foolish to bet on a return to the solid production of earlier seasons. Still, Peralta should provide depth at both corner outfield positions and a replacement-level left-handed bat if necessary.

Smith, 28, was the Nationals starting first baseman last year, playing 153 games and hitting .254/.326/.366 with 21 doubles, one triple and 12 home runs over 586 plate appearances. Obviously that’s not good enough to hold down a first base job for a good team, although that would be a big improvement over the wretched .223/.288/.339 line that Cubs first baseman put up in 2023.

Smith is a former first-rounder and had been a Top 100 prospect in the Mets system, but other than for part of 2019 and the COVID-shortened 2020 season, he simply hasn’t lived up to expectations. In 2020, Smith hit .316/.377/.616 with ten home runs in 50 games. Smith finished 13th in MVP voting that year. He hasn’t been anywhere near that good since.

The Mets and Smith had a problem named Pete Alonso. Because of Alonso, Smith could never really get enough reps at his natural position of first base. Instead, the Mets trotted Smith out to left field in 2021 where his defense was atrocious and while I can’t say for sure, probably affected his production at the plate.

Smith slumped in 2021. When the National League adopted the DH in 2022, it looked like his big break, but instead, Smith broke his ankle and missed two-thirds of the season. He also hit quite poorly in the third of the season he did play in. The Mets let him sign with the Nats as a free agent after 2022 and Smith did rebound somewhat playing first base every day last year. But he still wasn’t good enough. Smith especially struggled against southpaws, but his batting line against right-handed pitching—.263/.338/.398—wasn’t bad at all. Not great, but at least average.

Smith is guaranteed $1.75 million if he makes the major league roster and can earn incentives that would double that amount. I haven’t seen financial terms on Peralta, but I would assume it is for the major-league minimum for a player with Peralta’s experience if he makes the club. Obviously these are non-guaranteed contracts, so the Cubs don’t owe the players much or anything if they don’t make the roster.

Tonight I’m asking “Which is the better signing for 2024—Peralta or Smith?” By that, I mean which player is more likely to contribute to the Cubs winning games this season. Yes, there’s a good chance that neither one ever plays a game for the Cubs in the regular season. In fact, that would be a best-case scenario. But tell me which one is more likely to be needed.

No, I’m not going to let you vote “neither.” Why? Because I’ve got enough negative energy surrounding me that I don’t need to hear people ranting angrily about every minor move the Cubs make. I suppose I can’t stop you from putting that in the comments, but I don’t have to read it.

I’m also not going to let you vote “both” because while I admire your optimism, one of these players is almost certainly going to be better than the other. Make up your mind which one.

And yes, I know “better” is a relative term. These are minor deals. But we need to talk about something.

So which was the better minor league deal for the Cubs today?

Poll Which player was the better acquisition for the Cubs David Peralta

Dominic Smith vote view results 40% David Peralta (45 votes)

59% Dominic Smith (66 votes) 111 votes total Vote Now

Thank you for stopping by this evening. I hope we made your night just a little better. Please get home safely. Let us know if there is anything we can do to make your visit better next time. Tip the waitstaff. And join us again tomorrow for more BCB After Dark.