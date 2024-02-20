The Daily Belli watch: 3 days to the Cubs Spring Training opener

First, I want to remind everyone that these posts exist mainly as an open thread to discuss baseball every day. They’re not exclusively about Cody Bellinger, and this series is going to end Friday when games begin. Perhaps Bellinger will sign with the Cubs by then, perhaps not, obviously if it happens it’ll be covered here.

Second, I want to address these two signings that hit social media late yesterday:

David Peralta has signed a non-roster deal with the Cubs, per source. Should be in the mix for OF/DH at-bats. @ByRobertMurray was on it. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 20, 2024

Free-agent first baseman Dom Smith and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a minor-league contract, according to a source familiar with the deal. The deal, including incentives, can max out at $3.5 million.



Smith, who had hamate bone surgery in early January, should be full-go… — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 20, 2024

Josh covered these signings in BCB After Dark and I want to quote his words here because they’re quite cogent and to the point:

Some people on social media are losing their freakin’ minds over these two deals, which is a big reason to stay off of social media. These are minor league deals for depth, nothing more. These deals are not going to keep the Cubs from signing a major free agent. They are not designed to “send a message” to agent Scott Boras that the Cubs can get along fine without his clients. It’s the same kind of depth move that the Cubs make every spring. They are what I like to call “In case of emergency, break glass” type of players. They are players who can step in and provide replacement-level production in an emergency. To underline that, Fangraphs rated both players at a 0.1 WAR for last season. Baseball Reference was more generous, giving Peralta a 0.6 and Smith a 0.9.

This is exactly correct. Beyond that, the Cubs had just 19 non-roster players announced a couple of weeks ago and that’s a fairly small number. Someone’s got to play all those innings in spring games, particularly split-squad games. As noted, Smith is not likely to be ready early in spring camp (or even play in games until very late in March), so this is just really an extra outfielder (Peralta) to play a few innings in spring games, especially since before this the Cubs had only eight outfielders in camp. Nothing more, nothing less.

To extend this example, let’s look at another note that was sent out on social media yesterday:

Blake Snell has an offer on the table from the Yankees, per source, though the Angels and Giants remain possibilities for the reigning NL Cy Young winner. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 19, 2024

Mark Feinsand’s source is Scott Boras. This is clearly an attempt to get the Giants and Angels to raise their offers for Blake Snell — if they’ve even made any. This is the way Boras plays the game. Another note on how Boras tries to play teams is this from Meghan Montemurro in the Tribune, quoting Cubs executive chairman Tom Ricketts:

He made clear he won’t be connecting with Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras, calling it “one of Scott’s signature moves” to go directly to the owner for contract talks. “When you do that, you undermine the credibility of your general manager, so inserting yourself into that negotiation, I don’t think that helps,” Ricketts said. “So I don’t talk to him. “We’re just waiting for whenever he and his agent are going to engage. It could be anytime now or it could be a few weeks. We’ll just see where it goes.” As the Cubs play the waiting game, the counter to that would be a more proactive approach in which they try to make a deal happen sooner than later. Ricketts made clear that while the Cubs have had discussions with Bellinger’s side, it has not yet become a negotiation. “So until they’re ready to really negotiate, there’s not much we can do,” Ricketts said. “You just have to wait for when it gets serious before you start talking about what the money amounts are.”

Tom Ricketts is correct here. He lets his baseball people do their jobs and doesn’t get involved directly with agents or players. Now, is it possible that Jed Hoyer might to to Ricketts and say, “We need a bit more money to sign Bellinger.”? Sure, that could happen, and whether more money would be approved by ownership is anyone’s guess.

Until then, this is still a staring contest between Boras and teams — and not just for Bellinger, but for his four other big free agents, Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Matt Chapman and J.D. Martinez. Since none of those players is signed at this moment, I’d have to say teams are winning the staring contest. As always, we await developments.

No poll today. Have at it, and remember this is basically an open thread for baseball discussion today, not just about Bellinger.