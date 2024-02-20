The MLB Players Association is looking to have jersey changes before Opening Day

I’ve written here twice over the last week or so about the new MLB/Nike/Fanatics jerseys which appear to be largely disliked by both fans and players.

Today, Marc Carig has written on this topic at The Athletic and... things are not better:

Players all over the game voiced displeasure with the Nike-designed, Fanatics-produced looks. The complaints have centered around smaller lettering, a cheaper look, incorrect coloring and an inability to customize the jerseys in ways they were previously able to do. “It looks like a replica,” Angels outfielder Taylor Ward said last week. “It feels kind of like papery. It could be great when you’re out there sweating, it may be breathable. But I haven’t had that opportunity yet to try that out. But from the looks of it, it doesn’t look like a $450 jersey. So far, thumbs down.”

That’s a pretty good summary of what I wrote in the two articles linked above. It might very well be true that during a game, the jerseys could be more lightweight and help players move faster. But you’d think Nike could have designed something that both fulfilled that and looked good. These look like cheap replicas, as Turner Ward said.

MLB Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark isn’t happy.

“We are on the phone with the requisite parties that are involved in making that decision because we aren’t,” Clark said. “We’re trying to make sure our guys have what they need in the fashion that they need it. And it’s reflective of what being a major-league ballplayer should be reflective of. “It’s an ongoing dialogue. Hopefully, we can get some things done over the course of the next six weeks of spring training. Because I’d hate to be in a place where we’re still having conversations about some of the challenges we have in that regard once the lights come on.”

Looking at the photo of Pete Crow-Armstrong above, you can see some of the issues. The MLB logo looks misplaced. The letters in the name are too small and don’t have the negative space you’d normally find in letters like A and R. And, MLB didn’t do a good job of preparing for Opening Day, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

As teams shift to new Nike-designed, Fanatics-manufactured jerseys, they are not certain if the alternate jerseys will be available on time for the start of the season.

Personally, I’m not real unhappy because that means the Cubs will be wearing their road grays for the opening series at Texas, and perhaps for other road games in April. But seriously, how do you go into a season not ready with all possible uniforms?

I hope Tony Clark and the MLBPA can get changes made in these jerseys before Opening Day.

A note on Cubs jerseys: The copyright symbol that has been on the Cubs logo on jerseys since 1979, is being removed.