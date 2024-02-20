BCB After Dark: Spring Training blues

Glad to see you again here at BCB After Dark: the grooviest gathering of night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Come on in and join us. There’s no cover charge. We still have a few tables available. Let us know if we can do anything to make your stay better. Bring your own beverage.

Last night, I asked you which minor league signing would turn out to be the better deal for the Cubs: David Peralta or Dominic Smith? By a margin of 57 percent to 43 percent, you said that Smith would turn out to be the better player for the Cubs. That was closer than I thought it would be, although I suppose that Peralta was arguably the better player last season.

Here’s the part where I put the music and the movies. Those of you who skip that can do so now. You wont hurt my feelings.

It would have been Nancy Wilson’s 87th birthday today if she hadn’t left us six years ago. So we’re featuring the great jazz vocalist signing one of her biggest hits “Save Your Love for Me” in 1987. It went to number 11 on the R&B charts in 1962 with the Julian “Cannonball” Adderley Quartet.

This performance has Hank Jones on piano, Eddie Gomez on bass and Ed Thigpen on drums.

And no, she’s not the Nancy Wilson who plays guitar for Heart.

Just a reminder that you still have time to vote in the BCB Winter Western Classic between Stagecoach and Rio Bravo. This is the second semifinal and the winner will take on The Searchers for the title tomorrow night.

Welcome back to everyone who skips the music and movies.

I have a confession to make. I’m not really a fan of Spring Training. Oh, I’m a fan of what Spring Training represents—that the baseball season is just around the corner—but I actually find Spring Training to be dull. The regulars play a couple of innings at half speed and then step aside for a lot of non-roster invitees and minor leaguers, most of whom have no chance of making the major league roster. The actual players who are going to be in the majors are either working on something new (like a swing or a pitch) or they are just trying to get off the field without getting injured.

Spring Training is also far too long. It’s an artifact of an era when players had to have off-season jobs and they got fat and out of shape as they tended bar or drove a truck. Players today are training 12 months a year and really only need about 2-3 weeks (if that) to get back to full speed. Maybe the starting pitchers need a little more time than that. But last year’s World Baseball Classic demonstrated that these athletes are ready to perform at a high level after just a couple of weeks of Spring Training, rather than over a month.

Then there are the clichés. Everyone is in “the best shape of their lives.” Guys who had bad years last season all look much better this spring. There are big debates about who is going to be the last man on the bench or the last man in the bullpen on Opening Day, when we all know that whomever wins that spot will probably have it for, at most, a few weeks until an injury or a player coming off the injured list is going to dictate a roster move.

Still, I get some of the appeal of Spring Training. For people who live in cold climates, it’s a chance to get somewhere warm and relax in front of a baseball game. Spring Training is also a chance for fans to see their heroes up close in a smaller and more intimate setting. You probably have a much better chance of getting an autograph or a selfie with your heroes. For fans who don’t regularly follow the minor leagues, it’s a chance to see that prospect that you’ve heard about but never seen.

It’s obvious why the teams and the States of Florida and Arizona love Spring Training—it’s big business. Over three million fans bought tickets to Spring Training games last year and no team sold more than the Cubs, who had a total ST attendance of just over 231 thousand in 2023. On top of that, players are paid for Spring Training. They get per diem expenses, but that’s it.

(Minor leaguers do get paid for Spring Training now that they are unionized. But players on the 40-man roster do not. Of course, they make a lot more money during the regular season, even if they don’t actually play in the majors.)

So tell me what you think of Spring Training? Do you love it? Does the relaxed pace appeal to you? Or are you like me and think it’s a necessary evil and too long? Vote on a scale of 1 to 5. A five means you love it. A one means you don’t pay much attention to it and you wish it were shorter. Let’s all admit most players do need a few practice games to get back to 100% after the winter, no matter how much we wish it were otherwise.

Poll What’s your opinion of Spring Training? 5—I love it!

4—I like it!

3—It’s fine, but no big deal one way or the other

2—Mostly negative, but it has some charms

1—Just get it over with as quickly as possible vote view results 0% 5—I love it! (0 votes)

42% 4—I like it! (3 votes)

42% 3—It’s fine, but no big deal one way or the other (3 votes)

0% 2—Mostly negative, but it has some charms (0 votes)

14% 1—Just get it over with as quickly as possible (1 vote) 7 votes total Vote Now

