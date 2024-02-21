Please welcome Sam — Oath Again? to the Cubs as we have some fun with anagrams

As we await the first Cubs Spring Training game Friday, I thought I’d lighten things up by presenting once again anagrams for every player on the Cubs’ 40-man roster.
I’ve given away the identity of the Cub in the headline with the photo. See if you can figure out the others. I’ve put them in alphabetical order by anagram and added some punctuation to some of them (as in the one in the headline). As always, I have used the fantastic Internet Anagram Server.
Sadly, four 40-man Cubs have no anagrams for their names: Ben Brown, Jose Cuas, Seiya Suzuki and Luis Vazquez.
A Nickel Bail
Ah! Pin Pa!
Anorexia Calendar
Bald Zeta Royal
Bans Nosy Wands
Binary Hole
Chemical Bush
Earl E. Whiter, Jury Man
Go Deport Her
Her Sky Neck Lid
I Save Jar Ads
I’ll Pee Canadian
Intro Cheers
Jello Snot Mania
Kid Garlic Man
Larva In Ace Tank
Liberation Moms? Us!
Mac? Human Kite
Malaise Chair
Mega Nosy
Money Latency
Mr. Retail Jerk
Ms. Top Kiwi Card
Naked, He’s Sinewy
Never In Bands
Phone Knot Games
Preschooler Mirth
Rich Neon Ore
Sam — Oath Again?
TV Mime Star
Windsock Jar
Wrong Streetcar Mop
Yea! Guam Mail
