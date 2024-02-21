Please welcome Sam — Oath Again? to the Cubs as we have some fun with anagrams

As we await the first Cubs Spring Training game Friday, I thought I’d lighten things up by presenting once again anagrams for every player on the Cubs’ 40-man roster.

I’ve given away the identity of the Cub in the headline with the photo. See if you can figure out the others. I’ve put them in alphabetical order by anagram and added some punctuation to some of them (as in the one in the headline). As always, I have used the fantastic Internet Anagram Server.

Sadly, four 40-man Cubs have no anagrams for their names: Ben Brown, Jose Cuas, Seiya Suzuki and Luis Vazquez.

A Nickel Bail

Ah! Pin Pa!

Anorexia Calendar

Bald Zeta Royal

Bans Nosy Wands

Binary Hole

Chemical Bush

Earl E. Whiter, Jury Man

Go Deport Her

Her Sky Neck Lid

I Save Jar Ads

I’ll Pee Canadian

Intro Cheers

Jello Snot Mania

Kid Garlic Man

Larva In Ace Tank

Liberation Moms? Us!

Mac? Human Kite

Malaise Chair

Mega Nosy

Money Latency

Mr. Retail Jerk

Ms. Top Kiwi Card

Naked, He’s Sinewy

Never In Bands

Phone Knot Games

Preschooler Mirth

Rich Neon Ore

Sam — Oath Again?

TV Mime Star

Windsock Jar

Wrong Streetcar Mop

Yea! Guam Mail