Baseball history unpacked, February 21

Today in baseball history:
- 1891 - The National Board of Control, which manages the National Agreement between the two major leagues, with Allen W. Thurman still acting as chairman although he was replaced as President of the American Association three days earlier, declares all AA players fair game for contract raiding. (2)
- 1931 - The Chicago White Sox and the New York Giants become the first major league teams to meet in a night game. They collect 23 hits in a 10-inning exhibition game played at Buffs Stadium in Houston. (1)
- 1951 - The South Carolina House of Representatives introduces a resolution urging that Shoeless Joe Jackson, who was banished from baseball because of his part in the Black Sox Scandal of 1919, be reinstated. (1,2)
- 1957 - Brooklyn Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley trades minor league franchises with Phil Wrigley of the Chicago Cubs. Brooklyn gives up its Fort Worth club in the Texas League in return for the Los Angeles Angels of the Pacific Coast League. In a year’s time, Brooklyn will be without a team and Los Angeles will be a major league city. (1,2)
- 1968 - Major League Baseball owners and the Players Association sign the first “Basic Agreement” in the game’s history. The agreement will serve as a working contract between players and owners, dictating the working relationship between the two sides along with financial rules and parameters. (2)
- 2011 - 36-year-old Justine Siegal* makes a bit of history at the Cleveland Indians spring training complex in Goodyear, AZ. The former assistant coach at Springfield College and first base coach with the Brockton Rox is believed to be the first woman to throw batting practice to a group of major league hitters. (2)
- 2012 - The Cubs and Red Sox finally agree on compensation for the Cubs’ hiring of Boston GM Theo Epstein to be their team President while Epstein was still under contract earlier this off-season. The Cubs agree to send pitcher Chris Carpenter to the BoSox, and the two teams will also exchange players to be named later to complete the deal.
Cubs Birthdays: Joe Hughes, Ted Savage, Tsuyoshi Wada, Ian Miller. Also notable: Alan Trammell HOF.
Today in History:
- 1173 - Pope Alexander III canonizes Thomas Becket, Archbishop of Canterbury.
- 1804 - First locomotive, Richard Trevithick’s, runs for the 1st time, along the tramway of the Penydarren Ironworks in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales.
- 1842 - First known sewing machine patented in US by John Greenough of Washington, D.C.
- 1965 - Civil rights activist and Muslim minister Malcolm X is shot dead by Nation of Islam followers at Audubon Ballroom in New York City,
- 1972 - Richard Nixon becomes the first US President to visit China, normalizing relations between the countries in a meeting with Chinese leader Mao Zedong in Beijing.
