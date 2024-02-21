The Cubs might be close to adding a sleeve ad, and other notes from team photo day

Every year, I like to have a bit of fun with Cubs team photo day, where often players make silly and fun poses. This is especially true when the players have to show up at 7 a.m. for the photographers.
I’ll get to that, but first there’s this article from Uni Watch’s Paul Lukas, who notes something about the placement of the walking bear logo on the 2024 Cubs jersey:
The Cubs just posted a batch of Photo Day pics to social media today, and people quickly noticed a change to their home jersey: Their “walking bear” sleeve patch, which previously appeared consistently on the left sleeve, is now appearing on the left sleeve for some players but on the right sleeve for others.
Unfortunately, that’s a telltale sign that the Cubs are probably preparing to add a sleeve advertisement in the near future. MLB sleeve ads are typically positioned on the player’s front-facing sleeve, in order to maximize TV exposure. Team-logo patches are relegated to the other sleeve.
Here are the photos that Lukas posted in his article, of Christopher Morel and Ian Happ:
You can see the difference here, I’m sure. While Happ is a switch-hitter, he’ll have most of his plate appearances left-handed, so the center field TV camera would show his right sleeve most.
Lukas also points out a difference in the “walking bear” logo on the sleeve.
Like all sleeve patches in Nike’s new template, it’s now printed instead of embroidered, plus there’s some odd textural ribbing on the red “C,” plus-plus the white outline around the bear appears to be thicker:
It’s probably a function of the difference in manufacturing, as Lukas notes, and it doesn’t look as good.
Now, here are some miscellaneous fun photos from Cubs Photo Day:
- In case you didn’t know who he is Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
- Jordan Wicks got new glasses Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
- Richard Lovelady finishing breakfast Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
- David Bote Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
- Do not try to run on Miguel Amaya Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
- Shōta Imanaga, serious face Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
- Shōta Imanaga, smiling face Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
- Yan Gomes Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
- “I have a baseball,” says Jameson Taillon Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
- A smile from The Professor! Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
- The serious Dansby Swanson Getty Images
- The serious Craig Counsell Getty Images
- Adbert! Getty Images
- Adbert, in closeup! Getty Images
- The serious Alexander Canario Getty Images
- Bailey Horn Getty Images
- The name on back looks sloppy Getty Images
- What are you hiding, Drew Smyly? Getty Images
- Kevin Alcántara shows off his “Jaguar” necklace Getty Images
- Pete Crow-Armstrong has blue hair! Getty Images
