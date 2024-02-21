 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Elly De La Cruz demonstrates the dangers of spring training

Or, more specifically, parking in the wrong place.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cincinnati Reds v Cleveland Guardians Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images

This week, wunderkind Elly De La Cruz managed to demonstrate why no one should drive a nice car to spring training games, when the chances of a wayward home run or foul ball might have a greater chance of destroying your windows.

That very thing happened on Tuesday when a De La Cruz foul was an incredible lesson in physics as it destroyed teammate Hunter Greene’s car window.

These quirks of spring training are some of the most delightful moments to come out of the early pre-season, and are just fun and funny tidbits letting us ease back into baseball without taking it all too seriously. Baseball is fun!

Incredible.

Now on to the rest of today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...