Outside The Confines: Elly De La Cruz demonstrates the dangers of spring training

This week, wunderkind Elly De La Cruz managed to demonstrate why no one should drive a nice car to spring training games, when the chances of a wayward home run or foul ball might have a greater chance of destroying your windows.

That very thing happened on Tuesday when a De La Cruz foul was an incredible lesson in physics as it destroyed teammate Hunter Greene’s car window.

These quirks of spring training are some of the most delightful moments to come out of the early pre-season, and are just fun and funny tidbits letting us ease back into baseball without taking it all too seriously. Baseball is fun!

Incredible.

The aftermath of Elly De La Cruz's foul ball smashing the window of Hunter Greene's car



(via @HunterGreene17) pic.twitter.com/9gDBHMtif9 — MLB (@MLB) February 20, 2024

Now on to the rest of today’s links!

Jesse Chavez correctly lists every MLB team he’s played for in order



(via @whitesox) pic.twitter.com/aSvtmmO84k — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) February 20, 2024

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.