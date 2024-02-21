Outside The Confines: Elly De La Cruz demonstrates the dangers of spring training

This week, wunderkind Elly De La Cruz managed to demonstrate why no one should drive a nice car to spring training games, when the chances of a wayward home run or foul ball might have a greater chance of destroying your windows.
That very thing happened on Tuesday when a De La Cruz foul was an incredible lesson in physics as it destroyed teammate Hunter Greene’s car window.
These quirks of spring training are some of the most delightful moments to come out of the early pre-season, and are just fun and funny tidbits letting us ease back into baseball without taking it all too seriously. Baseball is fun!
Incredible.
- Jeff Passan looks at the future of expansion, when it might happen, and which cities would be most likely candidates for new franchises.
- Chris Caray will be continuing a family legacy as the new A’s play-by-play announcer. (NBC Sports Bay Area)
- Michael Baumann looks at some newly signed free agents looking to make a comeback in 2025.
- Pete Alonso has made it clear that he wants to be a Met for life. Story by Athletic Staff. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Shohei Ohtani walloped a home run in his first live batting practice of spring training, reports Jeff Passan.
- Joseph Salvador reports that the Phillies apparently made Yoshinobu Yamamoto a better offer than the one he accepted with the Dodgers.
- Thomas Harrigan looks at 10 teams who might have a shot at defying their 2024 playoff odds.
- Chris Gilligan explains why NL teams are still struggling when it comes to the designated hitter.
- Tom Verducci gives us an early spring training preview for stories to keep an eye on.
- Aaron Judge shares his excitement over what the Yankees’ 2024 lineup can do. Story by Bryan Hoch.
- Some people are up in arms that Anthony Rendon is saying baseball is “just a job” reports Dan Gartland.
- Now that’s impressive.
- Jay Jaffe spotlights the Blue Jays’ tepid offseason.
- Hyun-Jin Ryu will be heading back to the KBO. (MLB)
- Rafael Devers has made a plea to the Red Sox front office to do more before the season starts. (AP)
- Ken Rosenthal looks at a cadre of Scott Boras clients who are still waiting to finalize a deal with any clubs. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Davy Andrews offers some coy suggestions for GMs who don’t want to admit they’re in their rebuild era.
- Aaron Judge admits that his toe is going to be a concern that requires constant attention. (AP)
- Sam Blum looks at how Mike Trout’s comments about the Angels this week differ from some of his previous statements about his team. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Spring training, y’all.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
