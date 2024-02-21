The Daily Belli watch: 2 days to the Cubs Spring Training opener

So, you’re tired of me writing these articles? Honestly, I’m tired of writing them myself.

Thus I’m going to turn over part of this space to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, who wrote a full article on the Boras Four yesterday, complete with a photo of the agent that you almost certainly did not want to see.

Here’s a passage that relates to Cody Bellinger, kind of:

The collective bargaining agreement prohibits club officials from commenting on individual free agents, but does not specifically address broader remarks. Cubs manager Craig Counsell talking about playing Christopher Morel at third base, where Boras free agent Matt Chapman is still available, and Cubs owner Tom Ricketts saying he refrains from talking to Boras to avoid undermining the credibility of his GM.

Rosenthal also quoted the lead baseball executives from the Giants, Rangers and Blue Jays — three teams connected with members of the Boras Four — as basically saying “We’re done here,” although you can read their statements in many different ways:

Rangers GM Chris Young: “I don’t think there are any additions coming at this point.” Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins: “At this point, additions that would be of significance would mean some level of subtraction.” Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi: “It’s a little bit more disruptive to add at this point. And, you know, anybody who’s a free agent, we’ve theoretically had 3 1/2 months to figure out a deal and if it hasn’t happened yet, at some point organizationally, you just need to turn the page and focus on the players you have.”

Rosenthal calls those “veiled shots at Boras” and I don’t think they’re veiled at all. They’re basically telling Boras, “Enough already, let’s get this done.”

Again, I am posting these on a daily basis mostly just to give you an open thread for baseball discussion for the day and to keep a countdown going until Friday’s Spring Training opener. I thought Ken Rosenthal’s article was a good jumping-off point for the day. This series will end after tomorrow, since Cubs games begin then.

Have at it.