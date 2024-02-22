Re-live Game 7 of the 2016 World Series with Joe Maddon and Terry Francona

Have you spent way too much time wondering why Joe Maddon pulled Kyle Hendricks from Game 7 of the World Series in 2016 when he was dealing in the fifth inning? Or maybe, you’re still scarred from seeing Jon Lester come into the game with a runner on first base. Perhaps you’ve always wondered what the vibe really was like in the Cubs dugout coming out of the rain delay. Well, my friends, we are all in luck, because tonight at 7 p.m. CT MLB Network is airing a special viewing of the greatest baseball game I have ever seen with live commentary from Joe Maddon and Terry Francona.

MLB Network was kind enough to share an advance copy of the video and I just have to tell you all, this redefined the phrase “must see TV” for me. There are so many nuggets of wisdom and gems from two of the greatest managers in my lifetime. Incredibly, this viewing is the first time that either Maddon or Francona have watched an extended portion of the game. You’ll have to tune in to find out why neither manager has watched this historic game since it happened.

The conversation is moderated by Tom Verducci and Bob Costas. It opens with an acknowledgement that this is the 15-year anniversary of MLB Network before Costas notes that “if they had to pick one game during that time, not just for how good the game was, but for how significant it was, it wasn’t much of a debate.” Verducci, who literally wrote the book on the team that broke the curse titled “The Cubs Way” concurred and went so far as to say that in 42 years it was “the greatest game that I have ever covered.” A fitting statement from Studio 42.

I could not agree with Verducci or Costas more, although I will understand if Cleveland fans feel a bit differently. I imagine y’all are like me, and watch the greatest game ever played every chance you get. But this game transcends Chicago or Cleveland. My father, who is a Yankees fan, has watched this game multiple times with me. Better yet, he’s usually the one who realizes it’s on and turns the channel. I like to think that sometimes he puts it on in the background whether I’m there or not, just because rewatching this particular game is better than 99 percent of what’s on TV these days.

I went into this viewing sure that I knew every turn of this story from start to finish. I was unprepared for how much I’d enjoy watching the key moments of this game with live commentary from two managers who both have a pretty good shot at winding up in Cooperstown someday.

I choke up with tears of overwhelming joy every time Dexter Fowler starts the game by sending that ball over the centerfield wall and my heart catches in my throat every time I see Mike Napoli smash a line drive right at Kris Bryant with two runners on in the bottom of the third. I’m not entirely sure there are words for the chasm that forms in my stomach when Rajai Davis sends a line drive over the left field wall and off a camera to tie the game off Aroldis Chapman. I think my hands were clenched in prayer in the back bar at Bernie’s through the entire rain delay. I know this clip is hard to see, but trust me, it’s worth it when you see the whole story unfold:

SNEAK PEEK: Terry Francona & Joe Maddon relive Game 7 of the 2016 World Series from a new @MLBNetwork special set to premiere on Thursday, February 22 at 8 p.m. ET. Full release here: https://t.co/bJnyLDJSEq pic.twitter.com/9233KrCOd8 — MLB Network PR (@MLBNetworkPR) February 16, 2024

It’s a hard gig to remix a classic song, but this particular cut delivers. There are few narrators of baseball who understand the rhythm and history of the sport better than Costas and Verducci. I’m not sure there are any managers I’d rather hear talk through the twists and turns of a really any baseball game more than Maddon and Francona. Watching them dissect this particular game had me...well, let’s just say I was a glass case of emotion watching these brilliant baseball minds discuss how the drama unfolded on one perfect night in Cleveland.

This special airing of Game 7 of the 2016 World Series premiers tonight on MLB Network at 7 p.m. Central time. I promise, you’ll want to do whatever it takes to watch it as it airs — and when you do, feel free to use the comment section here as a “game thread” to follow along.