Cub Tracks shops at the five and dime

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

Eric Hosmer has hung up his spikes. I’ve been mainlining Spring Training videos from The Setup Man and grooving to Smokies announcer Mick Gillispie on the Cubs Baseball Channel. Both are highly recommended.

Ken Rosenthal had a few things to say [VIDEO]. MLB Network held forth on Bellinger [VIDEO].

I LOVE how Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson are tweaking the Cub’s management team’s noses. I also love that said honchos are playing along. I think that’s healthy.

I just hope the sleeve ads aren’t for gambling houses. That’s NOT healthy.

Jordan Wicks will start the Spring Training opener. Chris Caray is going to be an Oakland A’s announcer.

I’m ready for the games to begin. How about you?

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

The nickname has been decided by the duo themselves



Say hello to Nickel & Dimes. pic.twitter.com/mpnHPqVCiI — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 20, 2024

Pitcher Daniel Palencia throwing straight-up gas already in @Cubs camp for a live BP session. Heard he hit 100 mph already on at least one of his pitches and you could hear them! #Cubs #ST2K24 pic.twitter.com/umjOcCbkqW — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 21, 2024

Shota Imanaga vs Seiya Suzuki in live BP #Cubs pic.twitter.com/Ug7CfNeVNV — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) February 21, 2024

Food for Thought:

40,000-Year-Old Multi-Compound Glue Suggests Neanderthals Were Smarter Than We Thoughthttps://t.co/4Us2jV3wCV — IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 21, 2024

'Odie' snaps its first images of Earth on its way to the moon https://t.co/yAIPLiSpXU — Popular Science (@PopSci) February 20, 2024

Liquid Breathing: Could A Human Breathe In Oxygen-Rich Fluids?https://t.co/Ey6rh5Ny0z — IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 21, 2024

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.-