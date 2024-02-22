Cub Tracks shops at the five and dime

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.
Eric Hosmer has hung up his spikes. I’ve been mainlining Spring Training videos from The Setup Man and grooving to Smokies announcer Mick Gillispie on the Cubs Baseball Channel. Both are highly recommended.
Ken Rosenthal had a few things to say [VIDEO]. MLB Network held forth on Bellinger [VIDEO].
I LOVE how Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson are tweaking the Cub’s management team’s noses. I also love that said honchos are playing along. I think that’s healthy.
I just hope the sleeve ads aren’t for gambling houses. That’s NOT healthy.
Jordan Wicks will start the Spring Training opener. Chris Caray is going to be an
Oakland A’s announcer.
I’m ready for the games to begin. How about you?
The nickname has been decided by the duo themselves— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 20, 2024
Say hello to Nickel & Dimes. pic.twitter.com/mpnHPqVCiI
Pitcher Daniel Palencia throwing straight-up gas already in @Cubs camp for a live BP session. Heard he hit 100 mph already on at least one of his pitches and you could hear them! #Cubs #ST2K24 pic.twitter.com/umjOcCbkqW— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 21, 2024
Shota Imanaga vs Seiya Suzuki in live BP #Cubs pic.twitter.com/Ug7CfNeVNV— Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) February 21, 2024
- Jon Greenberg (The Athletic {$}): With Tom Ricketts in charge, I don’t ‘C’ the Cubs ever being big spenders. “It’s important to remember what Ricketts is and what he isn’t.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Doesn’t sound like the Cubs plan to go over the Luxury Tax before the season begins. “That means you can kiss your hopes of multiple impact signings from here goodbye.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): How Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner is adding power to his game on offense. “To unlock some more power, Hoerner has made some minor adjustments in his lower half, the biggest source of power in a player’s swing.” Evan Altman has more.
- Edward Sutelan (The Sporting News*): Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner nickname: Why ‘Nickel & Dimes’ is drawing ire of Cubs fans. “It hits a little too close to home for Cubs’ fans.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Did the Cubs live up to Swanson’s expectations with their quiet offseason? “Expectations are so hard,” Swanson said. “When it’s based all around one thing, if it doesn’t happen, does that really make it a failure?” Meghan Montemurro has more {$}.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Swanson better prepared for second time around with Cubs. “All-Star shortstop looking to provide veteran leadership after challenging 2023 season.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Nick Madrigal already helping Christopher Morel work at third base. “That’s just a good teammate right there...”
- Rick Morrissey (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs owner Tom Ricketts needs to negotiate with Darth Vader to get Cody Bellinger signed. “If the idea is to win in 2024, talking with agent Scott Boras is imperative.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): PCA using tough debut as motivation for 2024. “It was a small sample size,” said Crow-Armstrong, who is MLB Pipeline’s top-ranked Cubs prospect and the No. 16 prospect in baseball. “But it gave me just the right amount of information to get a better understanding of who I need to be to be a successful big leaguer.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki determined to meet high expectations for this season. “Suzuki was one of the best hitters in MLB for the last two months of the 2023 season.” Ryan Herrera has more.
