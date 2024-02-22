 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks shops at the five and dime

Typically acerbic #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. Tom Ricketts said the quiet parts out loud, and it’s still echoey in here.

By Duane Pesice
WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

Eric Hosmer has hung up his spikes. I’ve been mainlining Spring Training videos from The Setup Man and grooving to Smokies announcer Mick Gillispie on the Cubs Baseball Channel. Both are highly recommended.

Ken Rosenthal had a few things to say [VIDEO]. MLB Network held forth on Bellinger [VIDEO].

I LOVE how Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson are tweaking the Cub’s management team’s noses. I also love that said honchos are playing along. I think that’s healthy.

I just hope the sleeve ads aren’t for gambling houses. That’s NOT healthy.

Jordan Wicks will start the Spring Training opener. Chris Caray is going to be an Oakland A’s announcer.

I’m ready for the games to begin. How about you?

Food for Thought:

