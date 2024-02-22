BCB After Dark: Who is the best acquisition?

It’s another Wednesday night here at BCB After Dark: the hippest happening for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. We’re so glad you decided to stop by. Come on in and grab a seat. There’s no cover charge. The show will start shortly. Bring your own beverage.

Yesterday I asked you about your opinions of Spring Training. The vote was evenly split between those who gave it a four (“like it”) on a scale of 1 to 5 and those of who gave it a three (“It’s OK”). Both gradest got 38 percent of the vote. Only seven percent of you gave it grades one or two—the lowest grades.

Here’s the part where I put the music and the movies. Those of you who skip that can do so now. You wont hurt my feelings.

Tonight I’m just going with the classics. Here’s saxophonist John Coltrane playing “On Green Dolphin Street” in Germany in 1960. This is actually the First Great Miles Davis Quintet—Wynton Kelly on piano, Paul Chambers on bass and Jimmy Cobb on drums—with Miles taking the night off.

You voted in the BCB Winter Western Classic and you proved that you really like Rio Bravo (1959), as the film advanced to the finals with a 58 to 42 percent win over Stagecoach (1939).

So this is it. The final contest. We have two very different films starring John Wayne facing off for the title. One is directed by John Ford and the other by Howard Hawks. Both directors are on the short list of candidates for the greatest Hollywood director of the studio era, but they couldn’t have been more different in their philosophy, personality and style. The one thing they had in common was that they both made very good movies.

My hope was that this silly little tournament would get us through the period where we didn’t have any games and we’re wrapping this up in the last edition of After Dark before the first Spring Training game. So pretty good timing on my part.

Here’s a recap of the tournament.

My hope is that some of you watched a new film because of this tournament and enjoyed it. Or even took a fresh look at a film you hadn’t watched in a while. The real point of this is to celebrate classic films and to help make sure that they aren’t forgotten. All 28 of the films I picked for the tournament are worth watching and I bet that for many of you, there were films in the tournament that you hadn’t heard of before.

I think by this time you are pretty familiar with the two films in the final so I’m not going to bother cutting and pasting my old essays. If you need a reminder, you can find what I wrote about The Searchers here and what I wrote about Rio Bravo here. There are trailers there for both films as well. If you’ve been following along, you likely don’t need me to repeat my earlier pieces.

Because I’m interested in such things, Angie Dickinson is the lone actor still with us from Rio Bravo. Vera Miles, Wayne’s son Patrick Wayne (who had a minor part as a cavalry soldier) and the two children, Pippa Scott and Lana Wood (who played the younger version of her older sister Natalie) from The Searchers are all still living.

So let’s vote.

Poll Which film should win the BCB Winter Western Classic? The Searchers

Rio Bravo vote view results 66% The Searchers (10 votes)

33% Rio Bravo (5 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

You have until Monday to vote. And you have until September to think of things to do next offseason!

Welcome back to everyone who skips the music and movies.

I know we’re all waiting to hear about Cody Bellinger one way or the other and frankly, I don’t have much more to add to that conversation. The Cubs have made it clear that they won’t pay more than a certain amount (and we don’t know what that amount is) and Bellinger and his agent Scott Boras believe that offer is too low. However, the Cubs feel that it’s the highest—and maybe the only—offer that Bellinger has gotten and they won’t bid against themselves. I’m not blaming either side for this impasse, but it is frustrating.

So I’m going to concentrate on who is here in camp and not who isn’t. Tonight’s question is “Who is the Cubs’ best acquisition this winter?”

The Cubs’ biggest acquisition, at least in terms of the amount of money spent, is 30-year-old Japanese left-hander Shōta Imanaga.

Here’s some video of Imanaga striking out Seiya Suzuki in some live batting practice today.

Shota Imanaga vs Seiya Suzuki in live BP #Cubs pic.twitter.com/Ug7CfNeVNV — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) February 21, 2024

But the Cubs made some other acquisitions as well. They signed free agent right-handed reliever Héctor Neris, most recently of the Astros.

The team also made a trade with the Dodgers, getting infielder Michael Busch and right-handed reliever Yency Almonte for a couple of minor league prospects.

Oh, and then there is the manager. The Cubs grabbed a free agent manager when they signed former Brewers skipper Craig Counsell to take over for David Ross.

There were also the minor league signings that certainly have a chance to make a big impact. There was the return of one of the heroes of 2016, Carl Edwards Jr. The Cubs signed Imanaga’s teammate with the Bay Stars in Japan, reliever Edwin Escobar, who previously pitched for the Red Sox and Diamondbacks. Catcher Jorge Alfaro signed a minor-league deal and there are the signings of David Peralta and Dominic Smith that we talked about on Monday. I’m putting all those deals (as well as any others I didn’t mention) in the “someone else” category.

So what was the best acquisition for the Cubs this year? You can define “best” any way you want.

Poll What was the Cubs best acquisition of the offseason? Yency Almonte

Michael Busch

Craig Counsell

Shōta Imanaga

Hector Neris

Someone else (leave in comments) vote view results 0% Yency Almonte (0 votes)

17% Michael Busch (8 votes)

52% Craig Counsell (24 votes)

28% Shōta Imanaga (13 votes)

2% Hector Neris (1 vote)

0% Someone else (leave in comments) (0 votes) 46 votes total Vote Now

