The Daily Belli watch: 1 day to the Cubs Spring Training opener

I’m going to begin this installment of the Daily Belli with these comments from reporter Bruce Levine:

"Both sides need each other."@MLBBruceLevine on the Cubs and Cody Bellinger. — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 21, 2024

He’s absolutely right. The Cubs are the best fit for Cody Bellinger and he is a good fit for them. Levine says if Bellinger’s in camp by March 1 — which is a week from tomorrow — all will be well. I concur.

None of Scott Boras’ major clients is signed. Bellinger, Matt Chapman, JD Martinez, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery all remain free agents. All could help a fair number of teams. Boras knows it. The teams know it. The players know it. Boras has likely been holding out for larger contracts than any of these players warrant, or will receive.

I call your attention again to comments from some team executives, from this article by Ken Rosenthal in The Athletic:

Rangers GM Chris Young: “I don’t think there are any additions coming at this point.” Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins: “At this point, additions that would be of significance would mean some level of subtraction.” Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi: “It’s a little bit more disruptive to add at this point. And, you know, anybody who’s a free agent, we’ve theoretically had 3 1/2 months to figure out a deal and if it hasn’t happened yet, at some point organizationally, you just need to turn the page and focus on the players you have.”

Friends, I am here to tell you that’s just posturing. These executives are telling you that sure, they’d like to have Montgomery (Rangers) or Chapman (Blue Jays or Giants) but that it’s time for Boras to get serious about negotiations regarding his clients.

So that’s where we stand one day before spring games begin. I continue to believe that Jed Hoyer is going to win the staring contest with Boras and he will get Bellinger re-signed at a reasonable price.

I have run these Daily Belli pieces mainly to give all of us something of a jumping-off point for baseball discussion each day when there wasn’t a whole lot of off-field action to talk about. And, generally, that’s what everyone here did, and thanks to all for some interesting and spirited discussion. I’m going to wrap this series today, with games beginning tomorrow, and hope that I have a “Cody Bellinger re-signs with Cubs” headline to post soon. In the interim, there will very likely be some sort of open thread type post focusing on baseball news of the day each morning for the rest of Spring Training.

Here’s something that won’t happen but would be fun: Sign Bellinger quietly Friday morning, then announce the signing by having him come onto the field at Sloan Park to throw out the first ceremonial pitch of the spring.

C’mon, tell me you wouldn’t love that.

The only way to wrap this series is with the five words you’ve heard so often here:

“As always, we await developments.”