A first look at 2024 Cubs ticket pricing

Cubs single game tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, February 23. Here’s a page where you can find links for tickets to every game, along with listings of the promotions available.

BCBer Lifetime Cubs Fan, who writes up some info on Wrigley Field ticketing here during the season, took the opportunity to look at some pricing trends during the Season Ticket Holder presale that took place Wednesday. This will give you at least some idea about how prices for various games will settle this year.

The rest of this post is from LCF.

Happy 2024 everybody! Spring Baseball is upon us tomorrow and REAL baseball is just about five weeks away.

Given the public sale of individual Cubs tickets for Wrigley Field this year begins tomorrow, I thought I would share some quick pricing observations based on the Season Ticket Holder Presale that took place on Wednesday. Yes, I have procured season tickets for the 2024 season — in two different locations!! (Field Box Home Plate and the Bleachers). I will have more on that when Al publishes his first Cubs Attendance Watch after the season starts, but today I want to share some pricing observations leveraging charts to help visually depict key data points.

Late Wednesday, I looked at every game’s prices for Bleachers and Field Box Home Plate and noticed a few things I felt were favorable (as a season ticket holder) and quickly confirmed the Cubs are leveraging dynamic pricing once again for 2024.

First Observation: The separation in price from what a Season ticket holder paid vs. what is currently being offered is in balance with many other teams. I know for many of you that procured season tickets in previous seasons, there was some level of frustration that your ticket cost $50 (after the 12 percent amusement tax) and someone could buy individual tickets for that single game for $55-57 after all fees from Cubs.com. Based on yesterday’s observations, the gaps in what a STH paid vs. someone buying an individual game has increased significantly.

Look at the Charts below for the absolute price difference (about $10 for Bronze games, and about $20 for the other tiers) for the Bleachers and Field Boxes:

I find these charts interesting as it shows the percentage increase in the current Cubs.com price compared to what a STH paid (by game tier). I have also included a reference line indicated the markup needed for a STH to recoup their costs. It shows Bleacher ticket holders are in a much more favorable position to recoup costs (if they need to do so).

In my opinion, this will make it much more common for STHs (especially those with tickets in the bleachers) to have their friends and family reach out to them for games as it will be significantly cheaper for them to procure from a STH vs. other means.

Second Observation: The Dodgers and White Sox games appeared to be the most desired games. There are about 200 sections at Wrigley, when looking at a game on the website (prior to selecting any sections) it will share how many sections are available. Toward the end of the STH presale, the three games with the fewest sections still available were the April 6 game against the Dodgers (Saturday) and the two games against the White Sox in June. Check out the comparison in cost of current Cubs.com prices vs. what a STH paid for those games below (for Field Box Home Plate and Bleachers). Bleacher seats for the Dodgers game are 84 percent higher that what the STH paid!

Third Observation: For Bleacher tickets, Seatgeek prices are more expensive for most games vs what they are on Cubs.com. For the first time in many years, Cubs.com might be the cheaper source to procure your tickets. When comparing the cost of Bleacher seats on Cubs.com to Seatgeek prices, almost every Platinum and Diamond tier game is more expensive on Seatgeek vs. Cubs.com (and most Bronze/Silver games were cheaper on Seatgeek, Gold tier games were mixed). It will be wise to look around to all sources prior to procuring your tickets.

Fourth Observation: At this point, for STHs in the bleachers, one could likely recoup most if not all of their costs on the secondary market. For those in Field Box Home Plate, one could expect to recoup about 85 percent of their costs at the present time. These percentages will change based on how the Cubs play during the season. If games in September are relevant (like they were in 2023), this will likely improve for STHs. In short, the days of Season tickets being a cash flow producer (like 2004) are long gone. The Cubs have done a great job of maximizing revenue.

Conclusion: I plan to monitor pricing trends throughout the year. If the Cubs are contending, I think Wrigley will be full of fans for most of the year! As, always, curious to hear your thoughts and go Cubs!