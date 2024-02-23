Cubs vs. White Sox at Mesa preview, Friday 2/23, 2:05 CT

MESA, Arizona — Well, here we are!

Actual baseball, after a long offseason that seemed longer because of the lack of signing action from certain free agents. (Sure, why not, make this a “Belli watch” open thread!)

Anyway, sure, this is just a practice game, and most of the guys in this game who will be Cubs come April will maybe take two at-bats.

But it’s baseball. And in sunny, 80-degree weather. That’s the sort of thing we wait all winter for.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for Opening Day at Sloan Park!



Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/0nEhp60a0r — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 23, 2024

White Sox lineup:

We play baseball today pic.twitter.com/YJWYwjVgis — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 23, 2024

Yes, that’s former Cub Rafael Ortega in LF for the Sox today.

Jordan Wicks will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers:

Former Cub Jesse Chavez will start for the White Sox. Others on the Sox list today: Nicholas Padilla (another former Cub!), Joe Barlow, Fraser Ellard and Alex Speas.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. It’s also on radio, on 670 The Score (and White Sox radio on ESPN 1000), and if you want to check out the White Sox new TV PBP man, John Schiffren, the game is also going to be on NBC Sports Chicago.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday sometimes doesn’t go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

As we have done in the past, we'll have a first pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 2 p.m. CT and 3:30 p.m. CT.

The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.