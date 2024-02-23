2024 Cubs: Know your enemy, NL Central

As I did last year, I’m going to write up this year’s “Know Your Enemy” series by division, as the Cubs are playing all 29 teams again with the new balanced schedule and sorry, but I’m not writing 29 of these articles.

In this series, I’m hoping to give everyone a general overview of the each team in the league, and when the Cubs will face them.

Cincinnati Reds

Key departures: Joey Votto, Harrison Bader, Curt Casali, Nick Senzel

Key arrivals: Jeimer Candelario, Frankie Montas, Brent Suter, Josh Harrison

Last year I wrote:

The Reds are going to lose at least 100 games again.

Welp. Got that one wrong, big time. The Reds contended for the division title and finished just one game behind the Cubs. In large part that was due to contributions from rookies Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain, as well as breakout seasons from Spencer Steer and TJ Friedl. (Doesn’t “TJ Friedl” sound like the most Cincinnati Reds name ever?)

The Reds hope adding Frankie Montas to their rotation will help; starting pitching was again an issue in Cincinnati in 2023.

At Wrigley Field: May 31, June 1-2 and September 27-28-29 (last three games of the season)

At Cincinnati: June 7-8-9 and July 29-30-31

Milwaukee Brewers

Key departures: Keston Hiura, Eric Lauer, Victor Caratini, Andrew Chafin, Carlos Santana, Jesse Winker, Rowdy Tellez, Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser, manager Craig Counsell

Key acquisitions: Jake Bauers, Eric Haase, DL Hall, Austin Nola, Rhys Hoskins, Jakob Junis

This year, we will see the effects of Craig Counsell with the Cubs, and whether that matters in making a playoff team — but we’ll also see whether NOT having Counsell in Milwaukee makes a difference. I think it will. His replacement, Pat Murphy, was Counsell’s college coach and longtime bench coach.

Three of the Brewers’ five starters from 2023 are gone — Burnes, Houser and Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff will miss all of 2024 with a shoulder injury. The Brewers will have to rely mostly on internal sources to replace him, though they plan to turn Junis into a starter.

It says here that the Brewers will not be a 92-win team again. Thanks to the balanced schedule — and I still hate it — the Cubs will not play the Brewers after July 24.

At Wrigley Field: May 3-4-5 and July 22-23-24

At Milwaukee: May 27-28-29-30 and June 28-29-30

Pittsburgh Pirates

Key departures: Vince Velasquez, Alfonso Rivas, Wil Crowe

Key acquisitions: Aroldis Chapman, Marco Gonzales, Rowdy Tellez, Martin Perez, Jake Lamb, Wily Peralta, Yasmani Grandal

Look carefully at that acquisitions list. That would be a really nice list if this were 2016 or 2017. Obviously many of those guys are past their sell-by date, and I suppose the Pirates are again hoping these guys have good years so they can be flipped at the deadline.

Shortstop Oneil Cruz missed almost all of last year with a horrifying ankle injury; he played in just nine games. If he’s healthy that could boost the Pirates offensively and defensively.

Andrew McCutchen was re-signed, at age 37, to what could be a farewell tour. He’s one home run short of 300 for his career.

At Wrigley Field: May 16-17-18-19 and September 2-3-4

At Pittsburgh: May 10-11-12 and August 26-27-28

Once again, the schedule-makers have done neither team a favor here. They will play seven times in 10 days in mid-May, then not again until late August, then six times in 10 days. Bring back the unbalanced schedule.

St. Louis Cardinals

Key departures: Dakota Hudson, Andrew Knizner, Jake Woodford, Adam Wainwright, Tyler O’Neill

Key arrivals: Kyle Gibson, Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, Matt Carpenter, Keynan Middleton, Alfonso Rivas, Jared Young

The Cardinals lost 91 games in 2023, the most losses for the franchise since 1990.

Honestly, I couldn’t have been happier watching them implode.

To fix this, like the Pirates, the Cardinals seem to have reached back about seven or eight years to see if they can revive the husks of guys like Lynn, Gibson and Carpenter. Maybe it’ll work!

Somehow, though, I think this is gonna be another bad year for the BFIB.

At Wrigley Field: June 14-15-16 and August 1-2-3-4

At St. Louis: May 24-25-26 and July 12-13-14

No games vs. the Cubs’ biggest rival in April or September. That doesn’t seem right. The Cubs, in fact, have just three divisional games total in September (against the Pirates). If they are in contention, that could be an advantage if they’re ahead — but the reverse if they’re behind in the division.

I’ll say it again: Bring back the unbalanced schedule.

This series will continue on Monday.