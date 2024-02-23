Baseball history unpacked, February 23

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
- 1918 - Barney Dreyfuss of the Rules Committee launches a campaign to ban the spitter. He will succeed next year. (2)
- 1934 - Replacing skipper Max Carey, Brooklyn coach Casey Stengel signs a two-year deal to manage the Dodgers. (1,2)
- 1960 - Demolition of Ebbets Field begins. Lucy Monroe sings the National Anthem, and Roy Campanella is given an urn of dirt from behind home plate. (1,2)
- 1964 - The San Francisco Giants acquire P Masanori Murakami, 3B Tatsuhiko Tanaka, and C Hiroshi Takahashi on a player development deal with the Nankai Hawks, who own rights to all three. They are the first Japanese natives ever to play for American teams. All three are assigned to the Magic Valley Cowboys (Pioneer League). Although none of the three are considered top prospects, Murakami will confound everyone by reaching the major leagues by September after an outstanding season in the minors. (2)
- 1976 - Major League owners announce that spring training will not open until a new labor contract is agreed upon. (1,2)
- 1979 - The Philadelphia Phillies trade five players to the Chicago Cubs for 2B Manny Trillo, OF Greg Gross, and C Dave Rader. Chicago gets C Barry Foote, OF Jerry Martin, 2B Ted Sizemore, and two minor leaguers, Henry Mack and P Derek Botelho. (1,2)
- 1988 - A committee of Chicago aldermen vote 7-2 to allow the Cubs to install lights and play up to 18 night games a year at Wrigley Field. The Cubs had feared losing the 1990 All-Star Game, as well as future postseason and World Series games, if lights were not installed. (1,2)
- 1990 - Despite the owners dropping their arbitration and minimum salary proposals, spring training camps remain closed. (2)
- 1996 - The Rules Committee announces that the strike zone will be larger, dropping it from the top of the knees to the hollow below the knees. The change comes out of a series of recommendations to help speed up play. (2)
- 2000 - Chicago Cubs manager Don Baylor names four captains — first baseman Mark Grace, right fielder Sammy Sosa, pitcher Kevin Tapani and reliever Rick Aguilera. The quartet will be the Cubs’ first captains since the 1960s and early 1970s when Ron Santo held the position. (2)
Cubs Birthdays: Lew Camp, Jim Bolger, Rondell White*,
Today in History:
- 1455 - Johannes Gutenberg prints his first Bible (estimated date).
- 1540 - Francisco Vázquez de Coronado’s expedition sets off from Mexico in search of the 7 cities of Cibola.
- 1782 - Engineer James Watt’s patent for a rotary motion for the steam engine (his sun-and-planet gear) is granted.
- 1896 - Tootsie Roll introduced by Leo Hirshfield.
- 1941 - Plutonium first produced and isolated by American chemist Glenn T. Seaborg at Berkeley.
- 1954 - 1st mass inoculation against polio with the Jonas Salk vaccine takes place at Arsenal Elementary School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid. We are trying to set the record as straight as possible. But it isn’t brain surgery.
Also, the ‘history’ segment is highly edited for space and interest. Of course a great many other things happened on those days. We try to follow up on the interesting or unfamiliar ones.
And everything is subject to editorial oui.
