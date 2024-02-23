Outside The Confines: It’s gotta be the pants!

Good morning on the Cubs’ Spring Training Opening Day. Is that a thing?
- Jesse Rogers reports on the newest controversy about the new Nike/Fanatics uniforms: The pants are so sheer that they are see-through. Obviously, we are all for fans getting more information about their favorite players, but can we all agree that’s too much information?
- Jordan Mendoza has more on Pants-Gate, along with photos of Dodgers players.
- Stephen J. Nesbitt, Patrick Mooney and C. Trent Rosecrans report that there is another problem with the pants — teams weren’t supplied enough of them. (The Athletic sub. req.) The trio also report on the translucent issues, but some teams just don’t haven enough for all their players and are using ones left over from previous seasons.
- If you want the official line from MLB defending the new uniforms, Mark Feinsand has it for you. It’s pretty clear the criticism is getting to MLB if MLB dot com felt the need to publish that piece. This article says the players were consulted on the uniforms last year, but in The Athletic piece, MLB PA head Tony Clark said words to the effect of — yeah, we were consulted but they ignored all our suggestions.
- That’s enough about the pants. Bob Nightengale argues that with their big offseason, the Dodgers have become the new “Showtime” in Los Angeles.
- Alden Gonzalez reports on how the Dodgers plan to expand their reach in Japan after their two big signings.
- Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reports on how his day of golfing was ruined by the erroneous reports that Shohei Ohtani was flying to Toronto this winter.
- Jack Harris explains why the Dodgers won’t rush right-hander Walker Buehler back on the mound after coming back from Tommy John surgery.
- The Mets got bad news as right-hander Kodai Senga was shut down with a shoulder strain and will likely start the season on the injured list.
- Stephen J. Nesbitt and Ken Rosenthal have a damning report on the Pirates, saying ownership is comfortable with the team being mediocre. (The Athletic sub. req.) The article also has information about how dysfunctional the Pirates are apart from their cheap owner.
- Having said that, the Pirates signed right-hander Mitch Keller to a five-year, $77 million extension.
- The Marlins signed shortstop Tim Anderson to a one-year, $5 million deal.
- The Tigers inked third baseman Gio Urshela to a one-year, $1.5 million contract.
- Michael Baumann examines what outfielder Randal Grichuk offers to the Diamondbacks.
- Tyler Kepner wonders why more teams aren’t going for it like the Diamondbacks. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Jake Mintz thinks that win or lose, the Netflix documentary on the Red Sox will be must-viewing, even if Rafael Devers said that “No one wants to be on Netflix as a losing team.”
- Jake Mailhot looks at what went wrong with Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida in the second-half last year.
- Stephanie Apstein reports that Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner says the team is not done trying to improve the squad after a “failure” of a 2023 season.
- Jay Jaffe writes about Giancarlo Stanton’s efforts to bounce back from a lousy 2023 season.
- Jake Mintz says that not much has changed for the Phillies in 2024 and the team is just fine with that.
- Davy Andrews tries to find a home for free agent outfielder Michael A. Taylor.
- R.J.Anderson has three reasons why teams may be hesitant to sign free agent third baseman Matt Chapman.
- Bob Nightengale and Gabe Lacques hand out offseason grades for each team.
- Jayson Stark has the five players most likely to be traded in Spring Training. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- R.J. Anderson has one potential breakout player for each team.
- Will Leitch has the much-watch player in each division. I can’t argue with his choice for the NL Central even if his choice isn’t a Cub.
- R.J. Anderson has the five 2023 playoff teams most likely to miss the playoffs in 2024.
- Also, Mike Axisa has the five teams that missed the playoffs last year most likely to play in the postseason.
- Five favorites and five dark horses to lead the league in strikeouts. As a pitcher, not a hitter.
- Mike Petriello has a fascinating piece on the pitches that got the most extreme swings and misses. As in, who missed a pitch by the biggest distances?
- Jon Greenberg discusses the White Sox push for a new stadium and concludes the biggest problem with the White Sox is owner Jerry Reinsdorf. (The Athletic sub. req.) I’m not a taxpayer in the state of Illinois, but if the White Sox want a billion dollars not to move to Nashville, they can move to Nashville. But I would like them to stay in Chicago.
- A look at the strengths and weaknesses of 10 candidates for MLB expansion. The article say Nashville is close to a lock to get a team.
- Theo DeRosa remembers the time that Hall-of-Famer Walter Johnson threw a silver dollar across the Rappahannock River. George Washington might have never done it, but the Big Train did.
- Ben Lindbergh notes that a few years after they nearly disappeared, former players are now returning to becoming general managers and team presidents. He also wonders what that says about the current state of the sport.
- And finally, I absolutely don’t want to see cheerleaders in MLB. But I love them in the Asian leagues. Casey Drottar has a story on the cheerleading culture in Taiwanese baseball and how it helped save the sport on the island. Some of the cheerleading captains are more famous than the players.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.
