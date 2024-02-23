Cubs 8, White Sox 1: The complaint department is closed

There aren’t any photos available to me from the Cubs’ 8-1 win over the White Sox in the 2024 Spring Training opener, so instead you get the “Complaint Department Closed” image, and I thought I’d do this recap by “department,” thusly:

First Inning Department

Former Cub Jesse Chavez is trying to make the White Sox as a 40-year-old non-roster guy this spring. It did not go well for him in his first outing. A leadoff single by Ian Happ was followed by this homer from Christopher Morel [VIDEO].

The rest of the inning was all Cubs, too, the big blow a bases-clearing double by Joe Hudson, and like me you were wondering, “Who’s that?” Hudson is a 32-year-old catcher who played briefly for the Angels, Cardinals and Braves from 2018-20 and who served as the DH today. I suppose he could wind up at Iowa this year.

After Hudson’s double, last year’s Cubs No. 1 pick Matt Shaw hit an RBI double of his own [VIDEO].

So everyone could have gone home right then, as the Cubs had a 6-0 lead that was more than enough.

Starting Pitcher Department

Jordan Wicks had an easy first inning, then got in trouble in the second. He allowed a solo homer to Sox prospect Tim Elko, then would have got out of the inning after another hit, except he booted a comebacker. Minor leaguer Hunter Bigge finished off the second inning. It was a decent enough first outing from Wicks.

Two More Runs Department

Hudson came up again with runners on second and third and two out in the fifth and ripped a second double, scoring both runners and completing the Cub scoring.

Here are both of Hudson’s doubles [VIDEO].

Even for Spring Training, Hudson is a pretty anonymous guy, maybe the least memorable Cub to have a 2-for-2, 5-RBI afternoon.

Bullpen Department

Cubs relievers after the second inning (Caleb Kilian, Richard Lovelady, Jose Cuas, Thomas Pannone, Bailey Horn and Porter Hodge) combined for seven innings, allowed two hits and a walk, and struck out 11. Kilian was most impressive, and yes I know this is only a spring game, but as I wrote here last December, perhaps there’s a secret bullpen weapon for the Cubs. Kilian can dial it up to 98 and he looked sharp in this one.

On the other hand, woof, the White Sox are a really, really bad team. I feel sorry for their fans. They are going to lose 100 games again.

The Weather Is Here, Wish You Were Beautiful Department

Couldn’t ask for nicer weather for late February, near 80 degrees, a nice breeze and sunshine finally pushing through a light overcast mid-afternoon:

Department of Attendance

13,332, a couple thousand short of a sellout, attended on this beautiful Friday afternoon.

Tomorrow, Tomorrow, I Love Ya, Tomorrow Department

Drew Smyly will get the start for the Cubs Saturday afternoon against the Giants at Scottsdale Stadium. Logan Webb will go for the Giants. Game time is again 2:05 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network.