Cubs vs. Giants at Scottsdale preview, Saturday 2/24, 2:05 CT

Saturday notes...

THE NEW GUYS: The Cubs made the minor-league signings of David Peralta and Dominic Smith official Friday. They’ll both get NRI to camp. Smith is not expected to be ready to play until later in March.

Molly Knight has words on how awful they are. THE FIRST GAME: Some photos from Chicago Tribune photographer Stacey Wescott from Friday’s 8-1 Cubs win over the White Sox.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Giants lineup:

#SFGiants lineup vs #Cubs 2/24 (2:05 CT): Slater DH, Flores 1B, Conforto LF, Davis 3B, Estrada 2B, Bailey C, Ramos RF, Schmitt SS, Matos CF (Webb P) — Al Yellon (@bleedcubbieblue) February 24, 2024

Drew Smyly will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers: Ben Brown, Luke Little, Sam McWilliams and Riley Thompson.

Logan Webb will start for the Giants. Others on the Giants list today: Erik Miller, Sean Hjelle, Tommy Romero, Nick Avila, Carson Seymour and Hayden Birdsong.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. The game will also be on MLB Network outside the Cubs market territory.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday sometimes doesn’t go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Giants site McCovey Chronicles. If you do go there to interact with Giants fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 2 p.m. CT and 3:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

