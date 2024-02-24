Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: Cubs/White Sox edition

The Cubs beat the White Sox 8-1 in a spring game Friday, so now let’s take a look at a long-ago game between these two teams.

The Facebook page where I found this photo said it was from 1937, but that is literally impossible.

Why? Because in 1937, the Wrigley Field scoreboard had two flagpoles, one on each end. That was changed, before the 1938 season, to the yardarm that you see on the board here, and that exists to this day.

Thus this photo cannot be from the 1937 City Series that was played between the Cubs and Sox in October 1937.

There’s no ivy on the wall visible here, hinting that this could have been an exhibition game between the two teams the following spring — note the lack of leaves on the Chinese elms that were on the steps leading up to the center field bleachers. Those were gone by 1942; they just couldn’t survive Chicago winds.

In fact, that’s exactly when this photo is from. The Cubs and White Sox played a pre-season exhibition game at Wrigley Field on Saturday, April 16, 1938, which the Cubs won 10-4. The Tribune noted that the two teams had played quite a few pre-season contests that year in various locations, the Cubs winning nine of 15. Rip Collins homered for the North Siders and Coaker Triplett and Frank Demaree had three hits each in front of a small gathering of 7,780 on what was reported to be a partly cloudy day with scattered storms and a high of 71.

The more important news headlined in the Tribune the day they reported on this game was that the Cubs had traded for Dizzy Dean, the Cardinals star of the early 1930s. Dean had been injured when a ball hit him in the knee in the 1937 All-Star Game, and so the Cardinals were more than happy to take three players and $100,000 — a huge sum in those Depression days — for Dean.

Dean pitched in just 13 games for the Cubs and made 10 starts. He missed a couple of months with injury issues, but one of those starts was a key game in September against the Pirates, a 2-1 win September 27, the day before Gabby Hartnett’s famous “Homer in the Gloamin’”.

Just another slice of Cubs history from 85 years ago.