Cub Tracks rolls out the barrel

The Cubs went bats Friday, slapping former Cub Jesse Chavez around while Jordan Wicks did that stuff he does. Barreling everything in sight, Christopher Morel with the two-run bomb and a couple of good plays at third. Tim Elko put the ChiSox on the board, yes. The air is pretty thin in Arizona right now. Let’s not talk about the cheap errors. Just enjoy the Joe Hudson show. You likely won’t be seeing him in Chicago.

MLB.com: The Cubs bring home six runs in the first inning | 02/23/2024 [VIDEO].

Good first inning we'd say. pic.twitter.com/EhMaRNtB2t — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 23, 2024

The rooftop people want to sell the hard stuff. Brennen Davis is going to Iowa. And so it goes.

I could’ve said anything to Justin in this moment, but I said “Hey Justin, can I get a photo? Dubs will be jealous”. He smiled. @MikeDubsRadio #Cubs pic.twitter.com/uDsAo91Ca6 — Steve Sher (@stevesher_7) February 23, 2024

