Cub Tracks rolls out the barrel

Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 23, 2024
Final: #Cubs 8, White Sox 1. pic.twitter.com/DBmyfVrbUX
The Cubs went bats Friday, slapping former Cub Jesse Chavez around while Jordan Wicks did that stuff he does. Barreling everything in sight, Christopher Morel with the two-run bomb and a couple of good plays at third. Tim Elko put the ChiSox on the board, yes. The air is pretty thin in Arizona right now. Let’s not talk about the cheap errors. Just enjoy the Joe Hudson show. You likely won’t be seeing him in Chicago.
MLB.com: The Cubs bring home six runs in the first inning | 02/23/2024 [VIDEO].
Good first inning we'd say. pic.twitter.com/EhMaRNtB2t— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 23, 2024
There was more. Fun game. Cub Tracks is in midseason form already — round. The best shape of my life, other than the time I was a trapezohedron.
The rooftop people want to sell the hard stuff. Brennen Davis is going to Iowa. And so it goes.
Play ball! pic.twitter.com/McQ2QS5IBZ— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 23, 2024
I could’ve said anything to Justin in this moment, but I said “Hey Justin, can I get a photo? Dubs will be jealous”. He smiled. @MikeDubsRadio #Cubs pic.twitter.com/uDsAo91Ca6— Steve Sher (@stevesher_7) February 23, 2024
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs President Jed Hoyer is proving his genius with Cody Bellinger. “Regardless of the outcome of the Bellinger sweepstakes, Jed Hoyer continues to push this organization in the right direction.”
- Locked On Cubs: Jordan Wicks might be next Chicago Cubs breakout player [VIDEO]. More on Wicks from Meghan Montemurro* {$}.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Spring Training Notebook: How Yency Almonte can impact Cubs’ bullpen, plus some prospect fun. “Almonte’s addition gives the Cubs some veteran presence and another option for manager Craig Counsell to rely upon.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): For first baseman Matt Mervis, a cleaned-up swing path could lead to another big-league shot with the Chicago Cubs. “Mervis learned how opposing pitchers wanted to attack him, realized how intricate a game plan can be and that he wants to rely on his strengths.” Brett Taylor has more.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Busch gets chance to stick in Majors with Cubs. “... I think this is a great, great situation for him,” said Dustin Kelly.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Why the Cubs should appreciate the Christopher Morel experience. “You absolutely feel that,” new Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. Mooney also holds forth about Bellinger {$}.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Pete Crow-Armstrong just scored from second base … on a groundball to third base. “... he’s certainly doing his best to impress in the first game of the spring.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs apparently prepping for ads on janky jerseys, will additional revenue increase payroll? Probably not. It’s sheer pants. More pants from the Tribune* {$}.
- Evan Grant (Dallas Morning News*): 50 years after historic Texas Rangers season, Ferguson Jenkins is still resilient. “... Jenkins is neither bitter nor reclusive.”
- Jeff Agrest (Chicago Sun-Times*): Christopher Kamka is White Sox TV’s loss, Cubs TV’s gain. “... Kamka, an outstanding researcher known for unearthing nuggets of information used on broadcasts and shared on X, is joining the rival regional sports network.”
