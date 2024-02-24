 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks rolls out the barrel

Typically acerbic #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. The world accordion to me, and other notes.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chicago Cubs Photo Day Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

Please stop watching over my shoulder.

The Cubs went bats Friday, slapping former Cub Jesse Chavez around while Jordan Wicks did that stuff he does. Barreling everything in sight, Christopher Morel with the two-run bomb and a couple of good plays at third. Tim Elko put the ChiSox on the board, yes. The air is pretty thin in Arizona right now. Let’s not talk about the cheap errors. Just enjoy the Joe Hudson show. You likely won’t be seeing him in Chicago.

MLB.com: The Cubs bring home six runs in the first inning | 02/23/2024 [VIDEO].

There was more. Fun game. Cub Tracks is in midseason form already — round. The best shape of my life, other than the time I was a trapezohedron.

The rooftop people want to sell the hard stuff. Brennen Davis is going to Iowa. And so it goes.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.-

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...