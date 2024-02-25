A few thoughts on the Cubs’ re-signing of Cody Bellinger

First of all, a big thank you to Josh for writing up the news of the signing in the middle of the night while I was sleeping.

The Daily Belli watch ended as Cubs Spring Training games began, but now we have actual contract terms for Cody Bellinger and the Cubs to discuss. Details from ESPN’s Jeff Passan:

Bellinger, 28, has opt-outs after the first and second years of the deal, sources said. He will receive a $30 million salary this season, $30 million in 2025 (if he doesn’t opt out after the first year) and $20 million in 2026 (if he doesn’t opt out after the second year), according to sources.

Given those terms, I would think it is likely Bellinger sticks around for two years with the Cubs and then either signs an extension to stay, or goes to free agency after 2025. “As always, we await developments.”

In my view, it’s good to have Bellinger back in the fold, There have been concerns expressed about the way he put together his 2023 season, where he hit .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 20 stolen bases. Some analysts note that his hard contact rate was a bit low. Nevertheless, you can’t argue with the results, which produced a 4.4 bWAR season, second-best in Bellinger’s career.

I would expect Bellinger to get the bulk of his playing time in center field, though he could also play some first base and serve as designated hitter. The fact that the Cubs have several players who could rotate through those positions is a nice problem to have. Pete Crow-Armstrong, who has been touted as the Cubs’ next center fielder, will now likely start the year at Triple-A Iowa, and he could probably use more Triple-A time.

Welcome back, Cody Bellinger, and here’s to you helping lead the Cubs to the postseason in 2024. This deal should make the Cubs at least slight favorites to win the NL Central.