Cubs vs. Padres at Mesa preview, Sunday 2/25, 2:05 CT

MESA, Arizona — The big Cubs news today, of course, is the re-signing of Cody Bellinger, which you can read about here and here.

The signing has not yet been made official by the Cubs, and whenever it is, someone will have to be removed from the 40-man roster to make room. Feel free to speculate on who that might be.

Beyond that — yes, there is a Cubs baseball game today!

Here are today’s particulars.

Padres lineup:

Javier Assad will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers:

Randy Vasquez will start for the Padres. Padres relievers scheduled today: Adam Mazur, Drew Thorpe, Yuki Matsui and Steven Wilson.

