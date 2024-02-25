Cub Tracks’ your daily hero

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming. Please stop watching over my shoulder.

The big Cubs news of the day, of course, is that the team re-signed Cody Bellinger, with the news breaking overnight. Al will have further thoughts coming up at 8 a.m. CT.

Here’s the rest of your Sunday Cubs news and notes.

Craig Counsell knows it’s different here ️ pic.twitter.com/GcAAh1rmA3 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 24, 2024

Matt Mervis should get used to DH duty. I suspect he’s going to be doing a lot of it, especially if the Cubs do indeed fail to sign Cody Bellinger. His LH Power bat is something the Cubs don’t have a good supply of. I think a .240 or better BA and and an OPS better than .750 (his is .898 in MiLB) would earn him a spot, assuming he hits with his customary home run totals.

A lot of guys that will almost certainly be in Iowa or Kodak, Tennessee are playing, getting a taste of MLB, showing off, maybe for other teams, maybe for the future Cubs.

Like a lot of you, I am rooting for Brennen Davis. I want to see Davis crush minor-league pitching and make the Cubs make decisions.

A bomb for Brennen Davis! pic.twitter.com/nCXyBo9ivY — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 24, 2024

I want the Triple-A team to have the kind of success they had in Tennessee last year, and I want to see that kind of attitude and play manifest in Wrigley. Don’t we all?

Chase Strumpf will touch 'em all! Cubs lead 8-0. pic.twitter.com/IsUbh5qbv8 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 24, 2024

Former Cub Albert Almora is now a Diamondback. South Bend’s mascot is retiring. No artificial intelligences contributed to this article.

MLB has said that the fabric on the pants of the new uniforms is the same, it’s the jerseys that are different. This graphic suggests the see-through effect on photo day has occurred for some time. pic.twitter.com/zG6h3KEOik — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 24, 2024

