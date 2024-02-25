 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Cub Tracks’ your daily hero

Typically acerbic #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. The Cubs have looked impressive so far. Let’s keep the string going!

By Duane Pesice
WELCOME to today's episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers' tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The big Cubs news of the day, of course, is that the team re-signed Cody Bellinger, with the news breaking overnight. Al will have further thoughts coming up at 8 a.m. CT.

Here’s the rest of your Sunday Cubs news and notes.

We’d love to have a hero every day. Bring it, Cubs!

Matt Mervis should get used to DH duty. I suspect he’s going to be doing a lot of it, especially if the Cubs do indeed fail to sign Cody Bellinger. His LH Power bat is something the Cubs don’t have a good supply of. I think a .240 or better BA and and an OPS better than .750 (his is .898 in MiLB) would earn him a spot, assuming he hits with his customary home run totals.

A lot of guys that will almost certainly be in Iowa or Kodak, Tennessee are playing, getting a taste of MLB, showing off, maybe for other teams, maybe for the future Cubs.

Like a lot of you, I am rooting for Brennen Davis. I want to see Davis crush minor-league pitching and make the Cubs make decisions.

I want the Triple-A team to have the kind of success they had in Tennessee last year, and I want to see that kind of attitude and play manifest in Wrigley. Don’t we all?

Former Cub Albert Almora is now a Diamondback. South Bend’s mascot is retiring. No artificial intelligences contributed to this article.

Food for Thought:

