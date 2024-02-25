Cubs News: Cubs sign Cody Bellinger

The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger have agreed to a three-year, $80 million deal for the outfielder/first baseman to return to Chicago, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

BREAKING: Centerfielder Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a three-year, $80 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Bellinger will receive opt-outs after each of the first two years of the deal. Bellinger, 28, returns to the Cubs after a prolonged free agency. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 25, 2024

In the great tradition of the Jose Quintana trade, the news was actually broken (in a sense) two days ago by this less-colorfully named source.

I heard that they signed Bellinger just now from a good friend who’s in AZ right now, but can’t find anything online about it. Have you heard anything? — Lisa (@Lisa_L_Dubbs) February 22, 2024

This is an interesting deal with very little risk for either side. Should Bellinger return to his elite-hitting ways with the Dodgers in the late-teens, he can opt out of this deal, either after this season or next. The Cubs will not be able to give him a qualifying offer should he opt out, so if that was deterring potential suitors this winter, that won’t be an issue in the future.

For the Cubs, they get the bat they’ve been looking for without really blocking any of their top prospects in the upcoming seasons. Pete Crow-Armstrong can get some more time in Triple-A to start this season or Crow-Armstrong can play center while Bellinger plays first base and give all three starting outfielders a day off from playing defense from time-to-tim while Michael Busch (or someone else) plays first base. At worst for the Cubs, Bellinger gets injured and/or struggles again, but this short-term deal is unlikely to be an anchor on team resources in the years to come.

This also fits in with the Cubs’ apparent desire to not have any contract obligations past the 2026 season. Only Dansby Swanson is under contract past that season.

Cody Bellinger came up with the Dodgers in 2017 and won Rookie of the Year that season. In 2019, he was named the National League Most Valuable Player after he hit .305 with 47 home runs and a .406 on-base percentage.

Bellinger’s 2020 season wasn’t as strong and he injured himself during the World Series that year. He hit very poorly in 2021 and 2022 with the Dodgers and Los Angeles non-tendered him after that year. The Cubs signed him to a one-year, $17.5 million deal before last season where he had a comeback, hitting .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 runs batted in with the North Siders.

Bellinger also quickly became a fan favorite and popular with his teammates, from all accounts. Earlier this winter, Swanson told The Athletic:

He’s obviously an awesome player and we’d love to have him back. I think that’s about as clear as day. So hopefully, we can make that happen.

Nico Hoerner told Cubs.com in February

He’s been everything you could ask for from a teammate. … Obviously, I’d love to have him here — that’d be amazing.

So for those of you wondering where the left-handed thump in the 2024 Cubs lineup was coming from, here’s your answer. It’s the man you’ve wanted all along—Cody Bellinger.