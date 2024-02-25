Padres 7, Cubs 0: Just give us something to talk about

MESA, Arizona — Be honest now. All you want to talk about today anyway is Cody Bellinger.

The Cubs certainly didn’t give us anything to talk about, recording just three hits, all singles, in a 7-0 loss to an anonymous Padres team. San Diego didn’t bring any of their big names to Mesa for this afternoon’s contest, and still held Cubs regulars to just one hit by anyone who will be on the Opening Day roster (Yan Gomes in the fourth).

Javier Assad, who started, had a rough outing that was made worse by an error by Dansby Swanson on the first ball he touched in the field this spring. Let them all get it out of their systems now!

Two pitching performances are worth noting. Daniel Palencia threw a 1-2-3 third that was helped by this nice snag by Christopher Morel [VIDEO].

It’s been only three games, a VERY small sample size, but Morel, to me, looks much more comfortable at third base than he has in previous years with the Cubs. If he can be even a league-average third baseman defensively, that’s a HUGE boost to the Cubs lineup.

One other pitcher who threw well Sunday was Cam Sanders, who had a 1-2-3 fifth with a pair of strikeouts. Sanders has been on the prospect radar for a while and I’d expect him to get some MLB time at some point in 2024.

One other nice defensive play worth noting was turned in by David Bote, a leaping line drive catch to end the Padres sixth [VIDEO].

I’m going to say this right now and maybe it’s just a hot take, but I’d much rather have David Bote on the Opening Day roster than Nick Madrigal. Bote is a better hitter and can play three infield positions reasonably well (he was at shortstop Sunday). The Cubs are paying him $5.51 million this year. Why not get some value out of that deal? Perhaps Madrigal can be traded somewhere.

That’s all I’ve got, really. This was our first look at most of the Cubs regulars and they didn’t do much offensively. Of course, Bellinger wasn’t there, given that the signing has not been made official yet (and someone’s got to come off the 40-man roster to make room), we might not see him until later this week.

Pete Crow-Armstrong had some great things to say about Bellinger, though [VIDEO].

Cody Bellinger, I believe, gives more to this team than just play on the field. He’s a genuine clubhouse leader and that has value. We’ve discussed the signing at length and it seems good for both player and team. I look forward to seeing him on the field.

One thing I wish I didn’t have to see more of are these awful new uniforms:

I’ve seen these both on TV and in person. They’re hard to read and just look at that letter spacing on Ian Happ’s jersey. It’s just bad. These are so unprofessional-looking. I sincerely hope MLB is listening to all the critiques — it’s certainly not just me — and makes changes, possibly by Opening Day.

The Cubs will travel to the west valley Monday for a game against the Royals at Surprise. Hayden Wesneski will start for the Cubs and Seth Lugo will go for Kansas City. Game time Monday is 2:05 p.m. CT. There is no TV coverage Monday — the only broadcast will be with the Royals radio announcers, available on MLB.com and the MLB app.