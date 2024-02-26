2024 Cubs: Know your enemy, NL East

The Cubs might have made the postseason easily in 2023 if they had done better vs. NL East teams. Overall they were 11-20 vs. the NL East (Braves, 2-4; Marlins, 2-4; Mets, 3-3; Phillies, 1-5 and Nationals, 3-4).

Here’s hoping for better results in 2024.

Atlanta Braves

Key departures: Eddie Rosario, Brad Hand, Mike Soroka, Nicky Lopez, Kyle Wright

Key arrivals: Chris Sale, Jarred Kelenic, Luis Guillorme, Charlie Culberson (as a pitcher!)

I had a bit of a hard time following what the Braves were doing this offseason. They’d pick up a contract they clearly didn’t want, only to then flip it to someone else, or just release the player completely.

Sale and Kelenic are the two obvious key pickups. This team is deep and talented and most of their young stars are under contract for several more years on team-friendly deals.

Sigh.

At Wrigley Field: May 21-22-23

At Atlanta: May 13-14-15

I hate scheduling like this — the entire season series of six games in a 10-day period. But here we are.

Miami Marlins

Key departures: Johnny Cueto, Jacob Stallings, Steven Okert

Key arrivals: Christian Bethancourt, Trey Mancini, Nick Gordon, Tim Anderson

I buried the lede there: Anderson was just signed last week to a one-year deal by the Marlins. It remains to be seen whether he can recapture his level of performance from 2019-21, or if he’s done. Miami is probably a good place for him to do that, out of the attention of the national media or even fans (the Marlins averaged 14,356 per game last year, ahead of only the A’s).

They did win 84 games last year, one more than the Cubs did, and have some pretty good young starters.

At Wrigley Field: April 18-19-20-21

At Miami: August 23-24-25

On what planet does it make sense for these two teams to meet in Chicago in April and in August in Miami?

New York Mets

Key departures: Carlos Carrasco, Trevor Gott, Daniel Vogelbach, Luis Guillorme, Buck Showalter

Key arrivals: Kyle Crick, Luis Severino, Adrian Houser, Tyrone Taylor, Harrison Bader, Sean Manaea, Ji Man Choi, Luke Voit

The Mets spent ungodly sums of money and declined from 101 wins to 75. This year they’re paying a lot of that money for two guys (Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander) to pitch for other teams.

They’ve picked up a couple of good starting pitchers, and they’re going to need that after Kodai Senga left practice last week with what appears to be a shoulder injury, and the Mets say it’s likely he’ll start the year on the IL. That can’t be good.

They’ve got a new manager, Carlos Mendoza, a former Yankees bench coach. It likely won’t matter.

At Wrigley Field: June 21-22-23

At New York: April 29-30, May 1-2

Philadelphia Phillies

Key departures: Rhys Hoskins, Craig Kimbrel, Michael Lorenzen

Key arrivals: Michael Rucker, Max Castillo, Whit Merrifield

The Phillies had a quiet offseason, as you can see above. They won 90 games with pretty much the guys they have remaining, sans Kimbrel, who they will likely replace with Jose Alvarado or Seranthony Dominguez.

The Phillies will remain a defensively-challenged team that will hit tons of home runs. It’s been enough the last two years, why not again?

At Wrigley Field: July 2-3-4

At Philadelphia: September 23-24-25

Washington Nationals

Key departures: Matt Adams, Sean Doolittle (retired), Wily Peralta, Cory Abbott, Dominic Smith

Key arrivals: Dylan Floro, Nick Senzel, Joey Gallo, Richard Bleier, Luis Perdomo, Jesse Winker, Zach Davies

This is an interesting team. They’re finally getting some production out of the haul they got for Juan Soto, in particular CJ Abrams. But they were a 91-loss team in 2023 and still seem fairly far from contention.

Joey Gallo could be a real interesting pickup. And this team could look very different by the time the Cubs play them, which won’t be until late August.

At Wrigley Field: September 19-20-21-22

At Washington: August 30-31, September 1