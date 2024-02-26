Baseball history unpacked, February 26

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1894 - In a series of rule changes designed to help pitchers, all foul bunts will now be called strikes, and the infield fly rule is instituted. (2)
- 1935 - The New York Yankees release longtime star outfielder Babe Ruth, freeing him to sign a $20,000 contract with the Boston Braves of the National League. Ruth’s new contract with the Braves also gives him a share of the team’s profits. In 1934, Ruth endured one of his worst seasons with the Yankees - at least by his lofty standards - with a .288 batting average, 22 home runs and 84 RBI. This season, he will play just only 28 games for the Braves before announcing his retirement on June 2nd at the age of 40. Ruth will hit the final three home runs of his major league career on May 25th against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving him a total of 714. His last home run will clear the right field grandstand at Forbes Field and will travel an estimated 600 feet. (1,2)
- 1991 - Bill Veeck, the colorful owner of the Browns, Indians and White Sox (twice), and Yankees great Tony Lazzeri are elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee. (1,2)
Cubs Birthdays: Grover Alexander HOF, Harry Weaver, Joe Graves, Don Lee, Mark DeRosa*, José Reyes, Héctor Rondón.
Today in History:
- 1548 - Ottoman fleet under Piri Reis retakes the port of Aden (modern Yemen) from the Portuguese.
- 1616 - The Roman Inquisition delivers injunction to Galileo demanding he abandon his belief in heliocentrism, which states the Earth and planets revolve around the Sun.
- 1863 - Abraham Lincoln signs National Currency Act, establishes single national US currency.
- 1917 - First jazz records recorded - “Dixie Jazz Band One Step” and “Livery Stable Blues” by Original Dixieland Jass Band for the Victor Talking Machine Company in NYC.
- 1919 - US Congress establishes Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.
- 1935 - RADAR (Radio Detection and Ranging) first demonstrated by Robert Watson-Watt.
- 1962 - US Supreme court disallows race separation on public transportation.
