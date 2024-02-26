Baseball history unpacked, February 26

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs Birthdays: Grover Alexander HOF, Harry Weaver, Joe Graves, Don Lee, Mark DeRosa*, José Reyes, Héctor Rondón.

Today in History:

1548 - Ottoman fleet under Piri Reis retakes the port of Aden (modern Yemen) from the Portuguese.

- Ottoman fleet under Piri Reis retakes the port of Aden (modern Yemen) from the Portuguese. 1616 - The Roman Inquisition delivers injunction to Galileo demanding he abandon his belief in heliocentrism, which states the Earth and planets revolve around the Sun.

- The Roman Inquisition delivers injunction to Galileo demanding he abandon his belief in heliocentrism, which states the Earth and planets revolve around the Sun. 1863 - Abraham Lincoln signs National Currency Act, establishes single national US currency.

- Abraham Lincoln signs National Currency Act, establishes single national US currency. 1917 - First jazz records recorded - “Dixie Jazz Band One Step” and “Livery Stable Blues” by Original Dixieland Jass Band for the Victor Talking Machine Company in NYC.

- First jazz records recorded - “Dixie Jazz Band One Step” and “Livery Stable Blues” by Original Dixieland Jass Band for the Victor Talking Machine Company in NYC. 1919 - US Congress establishes Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

- US Congress establishes Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. 1935 - RADAR (Radio Detection and Ranging) first demonstrated by Robert Watson-Watt.

- RADAR (Radio Detection and Ranging) first demonstrated by Robert Watson-Watt. 1962 - US Supreme court disallows race separation on public transportation.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid. We are trying to set the record as straight as possible. But it isn’t brain surgery.

Also, the ‘history’ segment is highly edited for space and interest. Of course a great many other things happened on those days. We try to follow up on the interesting or unfamiliar ones.

And everything is subject to editorial oui.

Thanks for reading.