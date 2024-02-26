Outside The Confines: Liar, liar, pants on fire...

In 2022 we saw tensions between MLB and MLBPA lead to a delayed start to the season. Now, while there isn’t a lockout looming, there are new issues brewing between MLB and its players, as there are mounting complaints about something unexpected... pants.

While MLB is adamant there have been no major changes made to the uniform pants, players are continuing to complain about the overall quality of their new uniforms. The somewhat transparent pants have made a splash in videos of spring training, and more unfortunately for the season ahead, in images from team photo day.

Hilariously, Under Armour has risen to the occasion and are having a field day by marketing their own baseball pants as an alternative.

We got you covered. pic.twitter.com/8auaV1cSZA — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) February 23, 2024

There might be one other problem beyond the pants being see-through. They might not have enough of them. The new Nike/Fanatics uniforms were not available in enough quantities for some teams, forcing them to return to the old Majestic uniform pants of previous seasons as a backup (The Athletic subscription required). Something they were surely not upset about given the quality.

Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza is serving his fantasy football punishment today by wearing a jersey with his 4-10 record on the back.



Oh, and he’s the bat boy too.

pic.twitter.com/2lqiGegUEg — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 24, 2024

Our bat boy Tim throws 95



Better luck next fantasy football szn pic.twitter.com/tH5CSqg6F4 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 24, 2024

Come for the game-ending catch, stay for the fan's reaction. pic.twitter.com/wP7X8y796L — MLB (@MLB) February 25, 2024

In his first at-bat back with the @Mariners, Mitch Haniger leaves the yard after a loud ovation. pic.twitter.com/fiV9xekwwr — MLB (@MLB) February 25, 2024

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.