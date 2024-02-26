Outside The Confines: Liar, liar, pants on fire...

In 2022 we saw tensions between MLB and MLBPA lead to a delayed start to the season. Now, while there isn’t a lockout looming, there are new issues brewing between MLB and its players, as there are mounting complaints about something unexpected... pants.
While MLB is adamant there have been no major changes made to the uniform pants, players are continuing to complain about the overall quality of their new uniforms. The somewhat transparent pants have made a splash in videos of spring training, and more unfortunately for the season ahead, in images from team photo day.
Hilariously, Under Armour has risen to the occasion and are having a field day by marketing their own baseball pants as an alternative.
We got you covered. pic.twitter.com/8auaV1cSZA— Under Armour (@UnderArmour) February 23, 2024
There might be one other problem beyond the pants being see-through. They might not have enough of them. The new Nike/Fanatics uniforms were not available in enough quantities for some teams, forcing them to return to the old Majestic uniform pants of previous seasons as a backup (The Athletic subscription required). Something they were surely not upset about given the quality.
Now on to the rest of today’s links!
- Juan Soto made contact with the scoreboard in his Yankees spring training debut. Story by Bryan Hoch.
- Jen Pawol becomes the first woman to umpire a spring training game since 2007.
- Brian McTaggert gives us some insight from Justin Verlander on when he expects he might be back in action.
- MLBPA thinks it’s too soon to cut more time off the pitch clock. (AP)
- David Adler looks at where Blake Snell excels and wonders why he still hasn’t found a team to land with yet.
- This made me chuckle:
Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza is serving his fantasy football punishment today by wearing a jersey with his 4-10 record on the back.— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 24, 2024
Oh, and he’s the bat boy too.
pic.twitter.com/2lqiGegUEg
Our bat boy Tim throws 95— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 24, 2024
Better luck next fantasy football szn pic.twitter.com/tH5CSqg6F4
- Tyler Lauletta offers a little more detail on that fantasy football punishment.
- Anthony DiComo shares Francisco Alvarez’s journey with learning English, leading up to a solo English interview.
- The cleats from the stolen Jackie Robinson statue will be making their way to the Negro Leagues Museum, reports Anthony Olivieri.
- Leo Morgenstern looks at some former ace pitchers who are hoping to pitch like it’s 2022 this year.
- Adorable.
Come for the game-ending catch, stay for the fan's reaction. pic.twitter.com/wP7X8y796L— MLB (@MLB) February 25, 2024
- Jake Rill spotlights a non-roster invitee who is hoping to impress his way into the O’s bullpen.
- New Guardians manager Stephen Vogt is excited for a fresh start this spring. (AP)
- Vegas no more? Amid tensions with their fans, the Oakland Athletics are exploring a stadium extension, reports Sam Blum. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Jay Jaffe explains how the Mets are Metsing even before the season has begun.
- Now that’s a nice welcome back.
In his first at-bat back with the @Mariners, Mitch Haniger leaves the yard after a loud ovation. pic.twitter.com/fiV9xekwwr— MLB (@MLB) February 25, 2024
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
