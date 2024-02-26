Cubs vs. Royals at Surprise preview, Monday 2/26, 2:05 CT

There have been a few questions raised about when Cody Bellinger might play in a spring game.

First, we only know about the signing through Jeff Passan and some Cubs reporters who confirmed it via a source. The team has not officially announced the signing, though it was reported that Bellinger was in Cubs camp Sunday taking his physical.

The Cubs will have to clear a 40-man roster spot before they add Bellinger. He won’t play in a game before being added. There’s no obvious choice to run through waivers right now, so Jed Hoyer will either have to try to sneak someone through waivers, or make a trade. I am just guessing, but I suspect he’s investigating trade possibilities.

Between that and the fact that Bellinger would probably like to have some BP sessions before playing in a game, I’d think we won’t see him until Thursday at the earliest, maybe Friday, or possibly even not till next Sunday. I doubt he’d play in an away game this week, and those are the next three home dates after Tuesday.

All of the above, of course, is purely speculation on my part. Feel free to have at it yourself.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup against Kansas City! pic.twitter.com/Bz9F7agfJR — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 26, 2024

Royals lineup:

Here's how we're lining up behind Seth Lugo in his spring debut as we take on the Cubs in Surprise. pic.twitter.com/bmjcsjj8cp — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 26, 2024

Hayden Wesneski will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers: Colten Brewer, Porter Hodge, Bailey Horn and Richard Lovelady (former Royal!).

Seth Lugo will start for the Royals. Royals relievers scheduled today: Tyler Duffey (former Cub!), Luis Cessa, James McArthur and Walter Pennington.

There is no TV for today’s game. The only broadcast will be with the Royals announcers, available via MLB.com (see the streaming page below) and the MLB app.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday sometimes doesn’t go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

