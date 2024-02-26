Royals 6, Cubs 0: Just give us something to watch

The Cubs lost to the Royals 6-0 at Surprise, Arizona Monday afternoon.

Honestly, that’s about all I’ve got for this one. The Cubs had just six hits, just one for extra bases (a double by Nick Madrigal). Since there was no TV coverage of this game, I don’t have any Cubs videos to show you. Please note, I don’t blame Marquee for the lack of TV coverage, they are carrying all the Sloan Park games and some of the away games, this is simply one they didn’t. Overall, Marquee is airing 27 Cubs spring games and a few of the others will be on other teams’ channels.

The only real news from this game is that Hayden Wesneski had a rough outing in his first game of the spring. He faced five batters in the first inning and four of them had hits, the big blow a three-run homer by Nick Pratto. He threw so many pitches in that inning that he was lifted, then came back and threw the second inning, which was somewhat better... well, not really, he gave up a pair of back-to-back doubles which resulted in a fourth Royals run.

Here’s one video via the Royals, a field level view of the Pratto home run:

Granted that spring results mean little. Last spring, Wesneski threw well enough in spring games that he was given a rotation spot coming out of camp. As we all know, that didn’t work out. This year, Wesneski is probably eighth or ninth on the starting pitcher depth chart. He didn’t throw well in relief in 2023 and so his ticket this year is probably to Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs did get some decent relief innings out of Richard Lovelady, Porter Hodge and Bailey Horn. I would expect those three to all be in the Iowa bullpen and possibly get some MLB time this year. Lovelady and Horn are lefties, and you can never have too many lefties.

Michael Busch made his first spring start for the Cubs and had a single and a walk in three plate appearances.

That’s about all I’ve got here. The Cubs return to Sloan Park Tuesday to face the Cincinnati Reds. Kyle Hendricks will get his first spring start and face Reds righthander Frankie Montas. Game time Tuesday is 2:05 p.m. CT and TV coverage returns, on Marquee Sports Network.