BCB After Dark: Final grades

Last week I asked you to pick the best Cubs’ acquisition of the offseason. This poll was obviously conducted before the re-signing of Cody Bellinger, so he was not an option. But 48 percent of you said hiring new manager Craig Counsell was the best deal of the season. Japanese lefty Shōta Imanaga was in second place on the vote with 37 percent.

Here’s the part where I put the music and the movies. Those of you who skip that can do so now. You wont hurt my feelings.

Tonight I have trumpeter Chet Baker playing Elvis Costello’s “Almost Blue.” When Baker was making his comeback in the eighties, Costello hired him to play trumpet on “Shipbuilding” on the Punch the Clock album in 1983. Baker always appreciated that and paid tribute to Costello by performing “Almost Blue” in concert until he passed away in 1988.

You voted in our finals of the BCB Winter Western Classic between director John Ford’s The Searchers and director Howard Hawks’ Rio Bravo. And all it proved to me is that my readers don’t follow instructions very well. I asked one thing of you and that was for there to be no ties for me to break. Yet the vote in the final finished in an exact 50-50 tie.

So I ended up having to vote and I voted for The Searchers. So the number-one seed The Searchers ended up winning the Winter Western Classic. However, should fans of Rio Bravo wish to claim a co-title, be my guest. The reason I have to break ties is because one film had to advance, but that’s not really necessary in the finals. So the case can be made that I didn’t actually need to break the tie. But the rules that I made at the start of the tournament was that I would vote to break ties, so I broke the tie.

In any case, it’s truly not important which film won the tournament. What’s important is that we had some fun talking about Westerns and hopefully learned a little something about great old movies. I know that I did. I don’t normally search out Westerns to watch like I do film noir, the subject of last winter’s tournament. I do watch them from time to time, but it’s not like I go “ooh, a Western” when one is on like I would with a noir. But I have a lot more appreciation for the genre than I did when we started. And while it’s not like I didn’t have a great deal of admiration for John Ford before starting this, my appreciation of his work has increased even more. I already had a high impression of Hawks for his screwball comedies like Twentieth Century, Bringing Up Baby, His Girl Friday, Ball of Fire and To Have and Have Not. Only Preston Sturges was even in Hawks’ class in that genre.

Before we go, let me stress that I think all 28 films in the tournament are worth watching. If you haven’t seen them all yet (and I assume most of you haven’t), be sure to catch one if you get a chance. So let me print the final bracket again one last time.

I also wanted to make a special plea to not ignore the films that were eliminated in the first round. There were four of them that I especially love—Johnny Guitar, My Darling Clementine, McCabe & Mrs. Miller and 3:10 to Yuma—that I wish we could have talked more about. If you get a chance to watch those four—or any of them, really—don’t miss out on the opportunity.

We’ll get back to my regular movie writing soon. Either on Wednesday or next Monday, I’m going to write about a fabulous B-movie noir that I saw a couple of weeks ago entitled My Name is Julia Ross, directed by Joseph H. Lewis and starring Nina Foch, Dame May Whitty and George Macready. Lots of B-movie goodness in that one.

Welcome back to those of you who skip the music and movies.

I’ve been saving this poll question until Cody Bellinger signed somewhere. Anywhere. Since Bellinger is now a Cub for at least this upcoming season, it’s time. Grade the Cubs’ off-season.

What we’re hearing from the front office is that the Cubs are pretty much done for the winter. They are going to have to make a roster move to open up a spot for Cody Bellinger on the 40-man, and Sahadev Sharma says to expect the Cubs to try to trade a pitcher in the next day or two. (The Athletic sub. req.) But it’s not expected to be a major deal and whatever the Cubs got back would have to be a low-level minor leaguer.

The Cubs also aren’t ruling out signing any more free agents if their price drops to the point where it would be foolish for the team to pass on them. But Sharma says the Cubs would like some payroll flexibility to add players at the trade deadline and signing one of the remaining free agents would make that tough. So the Cubs are most likely “done” for the winter, with the exception of some minor tinkering.

In any case, if the Cubs sign one of the remaining “Boras Four,” we can just re-run the poll.

So grade the Cubs’ offseason.

If you want to give pluses and minuses in the comments, please do so.

