2024 Cubs: Know your enemy, NL West

The Dodgers have won 100 or more games in each of the last four full seasons (and probably would have in 2020 if there had been a full season then).

They went out and signed two of the top free agents this offseason. So how much will they win this division by?

The answer: “Who knows?” That’s why they play the games.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Key departures: Evan Longoria, Tommy Pham, Mark Melancon, Seby Zavala

Key additions: Eugenio Suarez, Joc Pederson, Brandon Hughes

The D-backs were four games better than they should have been in 2023, per their Pythagorean W/L projection, and made the postseason by one game. Then they ran all the way to the World Series, defeating the Brewers, Dodgers and Phillies.

Thing is, though, after defeating the Angels July 1 they were 50-34 and led the NL West by three games. They then went 19-31 and were only 69-65 at the end of August. By comparison, the Cubs were 71-62 at that time.

Arizona then went 15-13 in September, but that was enough for the postseason spot. That playoff experience should help them — they’re a pretty young team — but there are the Dodgers in the way.

At Wrigley Field: July 19-20-21

At Arizona: April 15-16-17

Colorado Rockies

Key departures: Chase Anderson, Chris Flexe, Brent Suter, Austin Wynns

Key arrivals: Cal Quantrill, Dakota Hudson, Jacob Stallings

The Rockies lost 103 games in 2023, a franchise record and the first 100-loss season in their history.

Friends, I am here to tell you things will not improve for the Rockies this year. They could easily lose 100 games again.

They do have one very good young player who’s worth watching this season: Nolan Jones, who hit 20 home runs for the Rox in just 106 games last year.

And, for the third year in a row: Will Kris Bryant regain any of the form he showed for the Cubs? He’s hit 15 HR in 122 total games for the Rockies with a .740 OPS.

At Wrigley Field: April 1-2-3 (includes home opener)

At Colorado: September 13-14-15

Los Angeles Dodgers

Key departures: Enrique Hernandez, J.D. Martinez, David Peralta, Amed Rosario, Lance Lynn

Key arrivals: Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Manuel Margot, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, James Paxton, Dinelson Lamet, Justin Wilson

As noted above, the Dodgers have been dominant in the NL West, and have been so for over a decade. The only time they have failed to win the division since 2012, they won 106 games (2022).

The one thing L.A. has lacked over the last couple of years is consistent, healthy starting pitching. So they went out and got some in Glasnow, Yamamoto and Paxton.

And that’s not even counting Ohtani, who won’t pitch until 2025.

Will this be enough to avoid the Dodgers having an early playoff exit again? Because that’s really the only question here, barring injury, they should win the division by 20 games or more.

“As always, we await developments.”

At Wrigley Field: April 5-6-7

At Los Angeles: September 9-10-11

San Diego Padres

Key departures: Ji Man Choi, Josh Hader, Rich Hill, Drew Pomeranz, Gary Sanchez, Blake Snell, Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, Scott Barlow, Trent Grisham, Juan Soto, Matt Carpenter, Ray Kerr, manager Bob Melvin

Key arrivals: Jeremiah Estrada, Enyel De Los Santos, Michael King, Kyle Higashioka, Luis Patino, Kevin Plawecki, Wandy Peralta, manager Mike Shildt

Hm. Just looking at those lists, it would appear the Padres have not improved from last year, and they had to ride a 20-7 September just to finish over .500, barely, at 82-80.

Manager Bob Melvin also left, replaced by ex-Cardinals manager Mike Shildt. Shildt kind of got the shaft in St. Louis, but I don’t necessarily see this as an improvement.

The Padres still have some good players — Manny Machado, Ha Seong Kim, Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr. — but I fail to see how losing all those guys and not really replacing them is going to get them to a winning season.

At Wrigley Field: May 6-7-8

At San Diego: April 8-9-10

San Francisco Giants

Key departures: Joc Pederson, John Brebbia, Brandon Crawford, Jakob Junis, Alex Wood, Sean Manaea, Anthony DeSclafani, Mitch Haniger, Ross Stripling

Key arrivals: Jorge Soler, Daulton Jefferies, Robbie Ray, Jordan Hicks

Pitchers who made 55 starts for the Giants in 2023 (65 if you count John Brebbia as an opener) are no longer on the team, and they’ve added one starter — Robbie Ray, who was injured almost all of last year.

This doesn’t seem like a good thing. They’ve added a closer in Jordan Hicks and a good DH in Jorge Soler, but the Giants don’t look like much more than a .500 club to me.

At Wrigley Field: June 17-18-19

At San Francisco: June 24-25-26-27

Once again, the entire season series of seven games played in an 11-day period in June. Thanks, schedule-makers.