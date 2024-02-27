Cubs vs. Reds at Mesa preview, Tuesday 2/27, 2:05 CT

MESA, Arizona — There are some interesting notes in an article today by Sahadev Sharma in The Athletic about what the Cubs might do next after the Cody Bellinger signing:

It’s likely that to make space on the roster, a pitcher will be moved. The Cubs currently value everyone on their 40-man roster and would prefer not to lose a player for nothing, so they are working to trade a pitcher away. It’s possible that it can’t come to fruition soon enough. But the hope seems to be that even if a pitcher is designated for assignment, they’ll be deep enough in negotiations that they can still move that player via trade.

The only pitcher who really fits this description is Keegan Thompson. A year ago at this time, Thompson and Justin Steele were looked at in a similar way, young pitchers who could take a step forward. Steele did, in a big way, but Thompson regressed. If the Cubs could get a low-level prospect for Thompson, and in so doing clear a 40-man spot for Bellinger, they should do it.

Cubs lineup:

#Cubs lineup vs #Reds 2/27 (2:05 CT): Happ LF, Swanson SS, Morel 3B, Hoerner 2B, Tauchman CF, Gomes C, Wisdom 1B, Canario RF, Triantos DH (Hendricks P) — Al Yellon (@bleedcubbieblue) February 27, 2024

Reds lineup:

Frankie Montas on the mound for his spring debut‼️ pic.twitter.com/IfndmmFoIW — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 27, 2024

Kyle Hendricks will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers: Adbert Alzolay, Julian Merryweather, Mark Leiter Jr., José Cuas, Carl Edwards Jr. and Sam McWilliams.

Frankie Montas will start for the Reds. Reds relievers scheduled today: Connor Phillips, Zach Maxwell, Tony Santillan, Alan Busenitz, Myles Gayman and Jake Gozzo.

