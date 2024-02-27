Cub Tracks turns the page

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.
“Obviously we can’t really comment on it, but like we’ve been saying all spring, just the impact that he had on our group last year from a personality standpoint, from a versatility standpoint, and obviously, his ability to produce at a high level really made our team and put ourselves in position to have some success last year. And that’s something that we’ve been looking forward to being able to get back.” — Dansby Swanson
That creates expectations. The Cubs’ excellent chemistry was, to me, the key to their adopting winning enough ways to sniff the postseason’s behind. This team knows how to win, and what it’s like to play playoff baseball. They played it for months. But they were dog-tired as a result and all they got was a little leg.
This year, if they don’t get over the hump, it will be seen as a failure, just as the offseason was going to be a failure until something like 1:15 a.m. MT Sunday morning.
Position battles are gearing up. The Cubs probably won’t carry more than five outfielders. Tauchman and Canario can both play all three positions. (5) PCA is headed to Triple-A for consistent at-bats. David Peralta is headed somewhere else.
How many infielders? And how many DH candidates? How does the lineup shape out? Let’s assume Morel occupies third. Swanson, Hoerner, Busch, Madrigal, Mastrobuoni (5) David Bote spends another year in Iowa.
DH/1B Wisdom. Mervis. (2) I think Mervis has to play his way out of this. I don’t see Smith beating him out. I also think I’m alone on that island. Cooper might edge Wisdom.
Thirteen pitchers. Seems about right. Barring unforeseen developments, which of course we await. That leaves one spot open for ?
Pitcher @javierassad1 in his first appearance of the Spring for the @Cubs on Sunday. #Cubs #ST2K24 pic.twitter.com/T2Oduz6eGW— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 26, 2024
Infield Team Meeting for the @Cubs - @christopmorel5 @LieutenantDans7 @nico_hoerner & @mmervis12. #Cubs #ST2K24 pic.twitter.com/ma2JsIqDLH— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 26, 2024
Dexter Fowler congratulates Cody Bellinger pic.twitter.com/kKXrxzb8ey— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 25, 2024
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): So, Is the Cubs’ long offseason finally over? “I think the current Cubs roster is now the best ON-PAPER roster in a weak NL Central.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Craig Counsell making Cubs ‘Uncomfortable’ in best possible ways. “He’s gonna want to do things differently. We have to embrace that. We have to embrace being uncomfortable,” said Jed Hoyer. Ken Rosenthal has thoughts {$}. Brett Taylor gives good Counsell.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Thoughts on how Cubs will handle roster as payroll approaches CBT Penalty Levels. “According to Roster Resource, the Cubs are now at roughly $234.2 million in CBT payroll...”
- Robery Murray (Fansided*): MLB Insider: Cubs’ best offseason steal wasn’t Cody Bellinger after all. a real coup for the Cubs was signing veteran first baseman Garrett Cooper to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training.”... a real coup for the Cubs was signing veteran first baseman Garrett Cooper to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ Dominic Smith, David Peralta working up to 2024 Cactus League debuts. “Both Peralta and Smith underwent surgeries this offseason before signing non-roster invite deals with the Cubs.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Though Ian Happ has evolved, the Cubs could use some of his old power. “It’s about taking chances on pitches in the right counts, giving yourself a chance to take more of those balls out of the park,” Happ said.
- Russell Dorsey (Yahoo Sports*): Cody Bellinger’s re-signing completes strong offseason for Chicago Cubs. “The Cubs needed to keep their best position player from 2023, and with Bellinger back in the fold, a 2024 NL Central title is in their sights.” Brett Taylor has Bellinger projections. Jared Wyllys looks at the contract.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): ‘He’s one of us’: Cubs react to Cody Bellinger’s reported deal. “It’s a great deal for both sides,” Hendricks said. Meghan Montemurro comments* {$}.
- Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Projected lineup with Bellinger. The ripple effects. “This is how it works on a good team,” Counsell said. “You’ve got to fight your way into a lineup and earn it.” Tony Andracki opines. Maddie Lee as well.
- Mark Powell (Fansided*): 4 Chicago Cubs who won’t be back in 2025 after Cody Bellinger contract. “... how will this decision impact Jed Hoyer and Co. moving forward?”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Canario powers way into Cubs’ outfield battle. “The power is through the roof,” Cubs hitting coach Dustin Kelly said.
