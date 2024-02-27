 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks turns the page

Typically acerbic #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Matt Dirksen/Getty Images

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

“Obviously we can’t really comment on it, but like we’ve been saying all spring, just the impact that he had on our group last year from a personality standpoint, from a versatility standpoint, and obviously, his ability to produce at a high level really made our team and put ourselves in position to have some success last year. And that’s something that we’ve been looking forward to being able to get back.” — Dansby Swanson

That creates expectations. The Cubs’ excellent chemistry was, to me, the key to their adopting winning enough ways to sniff the postseason’s behind. This team knows how to win, and what it’s like to play playoff baseball. They played it for months. But they were dog-tired as a result and all they got was a little leg.

This year, if they don’t get over the hump, it will be seen as a failure, just as the offseason was going to be a failure until something like 1:15 a.m. MT Sunday morning.

Thanks, Lisa.

Position battles are gearing up. The Cubs probably won’t carry more than five outfielders. Tauchman and Canario can both play all three positions. (5) PCA is headed to Triple-A for consistent at-bats. David Peralta is headed somewhere else.

How many infielders? And how many DH candidates? How does the lineup shape out? Let’s assume Morel occupies third. Swanson, Hoerner, Busch, Madrigal, Mastrobuoni (5) David Bote spends another year in Iowa.

DH/1B Wisdom. Mervis. (2) I think Mervis has to play his way out of this. I don’t see Smith beating him out. I also think I’m alone on that island. Cooper might edge Wisdom.

Thirteen pitchers. Seems about right. Barring unforeseen developments, which of course we await. That leaves one spot open for ?

Food for Thought:

