The Cubs and the city of Chicago are talking about enhanced security around Wrigley Field

Let’s get right to it. Justin Laurence of Crain’s Chicago Business reported late Monday about the Cubs’ request for $30 million from the city of Chicago for security bollards around Wrigley Field:

The Chicago Cubs are talking with City Hall about how to fund $30 million in security enhancements surrounding Wrigley Field. The Cubs have recently re-upped a longtime request to surround Wrigley with anti-terrorism-rated bollards to protect the Friendly Confines from vehicles gaining access to the perimeter of the stadium that, unlike ballparks that sit in a sea of parking lots, is surrounded by a dense neighborhood adjacent to busy streets. The Cubs and Major League Baseball say the bollards are necessary if the team wants to welcome the league’s annual All-Star Game. Wrigley has not played host to the game since 1990. Team officials and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred have expressed a need from the city to help with security around the stadium, but the costs had not previously been disclosed.

So, that’s the bottom line. This topic has come up before and some of the comments got bogged down in “Why wasn’t this necessary for the World Series in 2016?” and honestly, that’s not helpful at this time. It’s 2024 and if MLB wants this sort of security before a big event like the All-Star Game, they should probably have it.

The question, of course, is who should pay this $30 million. The bollards would be on city sidewalks, but they would be protecting a private building.

The article contains some quotes from Cubs spokesman Julian Green and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

“We’ve heard the refrain over the last couple of years that the city is not in a position to publicly fund stadium projects,” Green said. “We certainly believe that this project, which doesn’t generate any revenue for the team, is something that obviously represents security and not something that does anything to enhance the fan experience besides simply providing the greatest amount of protection in and around the ballpark.” A spokesman for Johnson, a Cubs fan who threw out a first pitch after being elected mayor, was non-committal. “The city recognizes the beneficial economic and cultural impact of Chicago’s sports franchises on the city,” the mayor’s office said in a statement. “The mayor’s office continues to be open to conversations with all of Chicago’s teams to ensure that they can remain viable in Chicago for the long term. All proposals are evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on the best interests of the residents of Chicago.”

The article says that Ald. Bennett Lawson (44th) supports investing some city money, and that the federal government and state of Illinois might also be asked to chip in. Also, sidewalks on the Addison Street side of the ballpark could be widened. If you have attended games over the last few years, you have no doubt seen Jersey barriers — the kind you’d see on a highway project — lined up on that side of Addison, providing an extra width for people to walk on the north side of the street. It seems likely that the sidewalk would be widened to that area. That wouldn’t interfere with traffic on Addison, as it would still be wide enough for one lane of traffic in each direction.

Ald. Lawson said:

“The city has a responsibility to invest in the safety of every neighborhood and this is part of that for this neighborhood. . . .We’re certainly not talking about the kind of money that may go into other publicly financed stadiums,” Lawson said. Lawson said the hefty price tag stems from the size of the project. “It’s an entire city block . . . to protect on all four sides,” he said. The city would also widen the sidewalks along Addison Street. “The widening of the sidewalk, moving sewer, gas and everything that’s in that curb lane, is part of the reason the cost is a little bit higher,” he said.

This doesn’t seem to be an unreasonable ask by the Cubs. Protection like this has likely been needed for quite some time and the desire to have an All-Star Game at Wrigley — which couldn’t happen until 2027 at the earliest — has now made this a little bit more urgent.

