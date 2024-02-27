Cubs trade Bailey Horn to the White Sox

When the news came out over the weekend that the Cubs had agreed to bring back free agent Cody Bellinger on a three-year deal (with opt-outs), we knew that there had to be a corresponding move to open up a spot on the 40-man roster before the signing could be official.

Today, the Cubs made that move as they traded left-handed pitched Bailey Horn to the White Sox for right-hander Matthew Thompson. In making the deal, Horn goes back to his original organization.

A Cubs/Sox trade: The White Sox acquired lefty Bailey Horn from the Cubs in exchange for right-hander Matthew Thompson. To make room for Horn, the White Sox placed right-hander Jesse Scholtens on the 60-day injured list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 27, 2024

Horn, 26, was a fifth-round pick of the White Sox in 2020 out of Auburn University. The Cubs acquired him in a trade deadline deal in 2021 that sent Ryan Tepera to the South Side. He’s consistently put up big strikeout numbers in the minor leagues thanks to his mid-90s fastball and a “wipeout” mid-80s slider. However, Horn has always had difficulties throwing strikes consistently. Last season with Iowa, Horn went 7-2 with two saves over 39 appearances. He pitched 53 innings of the I-Cubs, all in relief. and struck out 59 while walking 29.

Horn was ranked as the Cubs’ 28th-best prospect according to Baseball America. MLB Pipeline did not rank him.

Coming to the Cubs in the deal is Matthew Thompson. Thompson, 23, was a second-round pick of the White Sox in 2019 out of Cypress Ranch High School in Texas. At the time, he was considered to be one of the most promising high school pitchers in the draft class. The White Sox gave him an overslot bonus of $2.1 million to forego pitching for Texas A&M.

Thompson features a fastball in the 92-to-95 mile per hour range with good movement. He has a power 1-7 curveball in the 78-to-82 range that is his second-best pitch. He also has a changeup and a cutter that he’s recently developed. However, like many young pitchers, his problem has always been throwing strikes.

Thompson has been used exclusively as a starter in the White Sox system. Last year with Double-A Birmingham, Thompson made 27 starts and went 6-15 with a 4.85 ERA. His strikeout totals took a big step forward in 2023, with 136 in 124 1⁄ 3 innings. However, that came at the cost of reduced control. Thompson walked an unacceptably high 85 batters last year in the Southern League.

Thompson is not on the 40-man roster. He was eligible for the Rule 5 Draft this past winter and went undrafted. However, Baseball America did rank Thompson as the White Sox’s 30th-best prospect. MLB Pipeline did not rank him.

The Cubs 40-man roster now stands at 39, at least until the Bellinger deal becomes official.