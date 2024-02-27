Cubs 6, Reds 6: The future on display

MESA, Arizona — The Cubs started quite a few of their regular players Tuesday at Sloan Park, and they got no-hit for six innings, and the Reds put together two rallies in the seventh and eighth to take a 6-0 lead.

Instead of guys from the minor league camp replacing the regulars, though, other non-roster players who might play important roles on the Next Great Cubs Team played the last three innings, and key hits from Pete Crow-Armstrong, Matt Shaw and James Triantos helped the Cubs salvage a 6-6 tie with the visitors from Cincinnati on a gorgeous late February afternoon.

Kyle Hendricks started and allowed one run in two otherwise good innings. A triple by Will Benson that bounced away from Cubs outfielders resulted in a Reds run on a sacrifice fly. After Hendricks completed his two-inning stint, he went and threw a couple dozen more pitches in the bullpen. It’s clear he knows how to prepare for the season. I look for a season from him at least as good as last year, perhaps a bit better.

The game went 1-0 into the seventh. Cubs relievers Adbert Alzolay, Julian Merryweather, Carl Edwards Jr. and Jose Cuas combined for four perfect innings, striking out three, after Hendricks left the game. CJ looked pretty good — he’s not likely to make the Opening Day roster, but if he’ll go to Triple-A Iowa I can see him getting some MLB time this year.

In the seventh, Mark Leiter Jr. got lit up by some Reds reserves and allowed two runs. n the bottom of the inning, PCA broke up the no-hitter leading off the seventh [VIDEO].

In the eighth, non-roster righty Sam McWilliams had trouble throwing strikes, and when he was in the zone he also got hit hard and allowed three runs. So the game went to the bottom of the eighth with the Reds up by six.

That’s when those future Cubs put on a show. Brennen Davis was hit by a pitch leading off the bottom of the eighth, and that was scary because of all the injuries he’s suffered. He remained in the game. Two walks loaded the bases, and Triantos singled to make it 6-2 [VIDEO].

Another walk re-loaded the bases, and Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a laser beam that was caught by Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo, and turned into a double play. A foot higher and that’s a two-run single.

Last year’s Cubs No. 1 pick Matt Shaw made it 6-4 with this triple:

.@Cubs 2023 first-round pick Matt Shaw with a 2-run triple! pic.twitter.com/sjVTF8fFxL — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 27, 2024

Shaw does not look overmatched playing in these games. He likely won’t see MLB time this year, but I’d say 2025 isn’t too early for him to be in the major leagues.

In the ninth, Davis led off with a double and was singled to third by Bryce Windham. A sacrifice fly by Luis Vazquez made it 6-5. One out later, Christian Franklin singled Windham to second.

That brought up PCA. And yes... some fans started chanting “PCA! PCA!”

And he came through:

2-outs, 2-strikes …



PCA TIES IT! pic.twitter.com/VgYumyVmbD — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 27, 2024

That left it up to Shaw. A single would have won the game, but Shaw struck out to end things in a tie.

Still, it was good to see those guys, who could be very important future Cubs, mount that comeback.

Attendance watch: 8,768 paid to see this game. For three dates, the Cubs have sold 34,386 tickets, or 11,462 per date.

And late this afternoon:

#Cubs officially announce the signing of Cody Bellinger by press release. The 40-man roster is now full. He'll be re-introduced at a news conference at 1 p.m. CT tomorrow from Mesa. — Al Yellon (@bleedcubbieblue) February 27, 2024

The Cubs will travel to visit the Brewers at Maryvale Baseball Park in west Phoenix Wednesday afternoon. Jordan Wicks will start for the Cubs and our old pal Rob Zastryzny will take the mound for Milwaukee. Game time is again 2:05 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network.